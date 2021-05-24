Reactions To Mbuya Nehanda Statue Erection

Social media is abuzz with mixed emotions following the erection of Mbuya Nehanda statue at Julius Nyerere and Samora Machel junction in Harare central business district.
The statue stands in honour of Mbuya Nehanda, an iconic and celebrated heroine who was hanged in 1898 by the colonial government for her contribution in mobilising locals to fight against the white oppressive rule.
It will be unveiled tomorrow by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Reacting to the statue’s erection, this is what the social media community had to say;
Whoever is behind this must not joke with us and stop this nonsense.Why wasting time with things that bring no development at all in a country which needs to be operated.Pasi tsvee muchisiya murwere asina panonzi ari nani ,rapai nyika musiye zvisina basa izvo aah!!
Regai tigoona zamu nedzitsi kuti bho here, instead of creating jobs and looking for investors to boost economy nzveeee take, take nechitombi as if it revive economy. Shame stereki mani