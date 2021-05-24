Mugabe Family Vows To Fight Exhumation Ruling

The Mugabe family is set to oppose Chief Zvimba’s order for the exhumation and reburial of former President Robert Mugabe at the National Heroes Acre citing the traditional leader did not have jurisdiction over the matter, Leo Mugabe, nephew to the late statesman has said.

This comes after a letter by the chief was shared on social media by the late leader’s one-time spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire.

The chief had earlier this month summoned Mugabe’s widow, Grace to his traditional court accusing her of burying her husband in a courtyard which he said was against their tradition.

“We will fight this ruling. Whoever is implementing this judgment they will need to know that this particular chief has no jurisdiction over Kutama village. The jurisdiction falls under Chief Deterere. So he has no business getting involved in Chief Deterere’s area,” Mugabe told 263Chat in an interview.

“The summons were issued at the Blue-roof (Grace Mugabe’s Harare residence) they obviously need a court order in order to exercise the judgment in which case we will oppose that court order in the courts and they must be rest assured the road that they have taken is the wrong route,” he added.

Mugabe said they are baffled by the fact that the family is yet to be officially summoned by the Chief who has continued to communicate directly to the former first lady.

“What they should have done is to engage the Mugabe family rather than to act as if they don’t know our culture. It was the Mugabe/ Karigamombe decision it was not the wife decision. The wife had no decision about that at all, if her wishes had been carried he wouldn’t be buried somewhere else,”

“As it stands we will wait because the judgment did not come us we are just hearing it from social media, we haven’t seen any summons and I’m not sure why the chief is doing this,” he said.

Mugabe’s widow, Grace last week boycotted the hearing at Chief Zvimba’s court.

“I give powers to those who are permitted by law to exhume the late Robert Mugabe’s remains from Kutama and rebury them at the National Heroes Acre in Harare,” reads part of the ruling by Chief Zvimba.