Young Africa Marks 25 Years With 693 New Skilled Workers

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Young Africa Zimbabwe has graduated 693 young people from 16 vocational trades as the organisation marked 25 years of providing skills training to young people across the country.The graduates drawn from centres in Chitungwiza, Epworth and the Care2Share programme, were trained in areas including motor mechanics, welding, solar technology, electronics, bakery, early childhood development and auto-electrics.Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training permanent secretary Solomon Mhlanga said the milestone represented more than the awarding of certificates.“This is a milestone worth celebrating, a milestone anchored on the legacy of national service and transforming lives,” he said in a speech read on his behalf by Victor Mazvuma, the ministry’s Harare Metropolitan provincial head.Mhlanga said Young Africa had equipped more than 50,000 young people, mainly from underprivileged families and marginalised communities with technical and vocational skills over the past 25 years.He said the programme demonstrated the value of partnerships between government, civil society and international organisations.The initiative has received support from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the OAK Foundation.Women accounted for 56% of the latest graduating class with many taking up technical trades that have traditionally been dominated by men.They included motor mechanics, welding, solar technology and electronics.Mhlanga described the figures as evidence of progress towards greater gender inclusion in vocational training.“56% of the graduates are female, many excelling in technical trades such as motor mechanics, welding, solar technology, and electronics — fields that historically excluded women. This is true progress toward gender inclusion,” he said.The ministry said 118 graduates were already economically active before receiving their certificates, including 92 who were employed and 26 running their own businesses.The Care2Share cohort recorded particularly strong results with 56% of its graduates already earning an income.At the Chitungwiza centre, 426 young people completed training in 14 trades while Epworth produced 180 graduates and Care2Share contributed 87.Young Africa Zimbabwe country director Susan Madodo said the organisation’s programmes were aligned with the government’s National Youth Empowerment Strategy and were contributing to employment creation.“National youths empowerment strategy is guiding us as Young Africa and it’s contributing to the Government’s National Development Strategy (NDS2), ensuring that youth are accorded skills leading to employment creation, thereby empowering them,” she said.Young Africa’s training model combines 70% practical training with 30% theory followed by four months of industrial attachment.The organisation also uses a franchise model in which local artisans train students while running their own businesses.Mhlanga said the approach helped bridge the gap between classroom learning and the demands of the labour market.Beyond technical training, graduates are taught financial literacy and linked to savings and lending initiatives.Fourteen Internal Savings and Lending groups are currently operating, while young people entering self-employment can access microloans through MicroPlan and EmpowerBank.The government also plans to provide post-graduation support through workspace provision, mentorship, incubation, business clusters, market linkages, innovation challenges and the Youth Economic Empowerment Fund.Mhlanga said the approach was consistent with Zimbabwe’s National Youth Empowerment Strategy for 2026-2030 and the National TVET Policy, which prioritise demand-driven skills, entrepreneurship and the inclusion of marginalised young people.The Netherlands’ ambassador to Zimbabwe, Matthijs van Eeuwen urged the graduates to continue supporting one another after leaving the training centres.“Stay connected.Don’t let your day be the end of what you have built together. Let this be the beginning. Share opportunities, share knowledge, help each other the way you were helped.” he saidHe also encouraged the young people to challenge themselves by stepping outside their comfort zones.“The goal is not to become an athlete or a scholar overnight. The goal is to stop being afraid of difficulty,” he said.His third message was to learn from both success and failure.“When something goes badly, ask yourself why. Don’t run from it, reflect and adjust,” Ambassador Van Eeuwen said.He congratulated Young Africa, its trainers and partners for 25 years of youth empowerment, saying the programme was helping young people develop not only employment skills but also confidence and resilience.The organisation’s work, he said, was particularly important in a region where young people face significant economic and social barriers.Mhlanga urged the graduates to use their newly acquired skills to create opportunities for themselves and contribute to national development.“To our graduands: strive to live the adage, ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo. Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo’. You are the builders of Zimbabwe,” he said.“The skills you hold today are not just for personal success, but for national transformation. Use them to innovate, to serve, and to uplift your communities.”He quoted Aristotle in urging the graduates to turn their abilities into purposeful careers.“Where your talents and the needs of the world cross, there lies your vocation,” he said.The graduation marked 25 years of Young Africa Zimbabwe’s work in vocational education with the organisation saying its focus remains on giving young people practical skills that can lead to employment, entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihoods.