ZimRights Condemn Arson Attack on SAPES Trust

Local rights advocacy group ZimRights has condemned what it describes as a dangerous escalation of politically motivated violence following an arson attack on the SAPES Trust offices in Belgravia, Harare early Tuesday morning.

The attack, which occurred just hours before a scheduled press conference on the country’s ongoing constitutional crisis destroyed the organisation’s seminar room a long-time venue for policy discussions and debates on governance.

According to ZimRights, the incident represents an alarming attempt to intimidate and suppress legitimate public discourse.

The rights group said the bombing of SAPES Trust was not an isolated act but part of a growing pattern of attacks on civil society spaces and human rights defenders.

Witnesses said unidentified assailants threw petrol bombs into the SAPES Trust premises setting the seminar room ablaze.

The night guard on duty was reportedly abducted and the gate was locked with new padlocks to delay emergency response teams.

Dr Ibbo Mandaza, the Director of SAPES Trust confirmed the incident saying the press conference would go ahead despite the destruction.

“The SAPES Trust Seminar Room, the usual venue for meetings, has been completely gutted by the arsonists who also abducted the security guard who was on duty. The press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. today will proceed as planned on the ashes of the destruction and in full view of the world and parallel with their ‘SONA’,” Dr Mandaza said.

He added defiantly: “Yes, it will be well; there is a tomorrow in Zimbabwe.”

The arson comes just hours after another suspected politically motivated attack in Highfield, where the home of activist Gilbert Bgwende was set on fire.

ZimRights said the two incidents, occurring within hours of each other point to a coordinated effort to silence dissent and stifle constitutional debate.

“These attacks are not random — they are a clear warning to those speaking out on governance and human rights,” ZimRights said.

ZimRights warned that the assaults constitute a serious breach of Zimbabwe’s Constitution, which guarantees citizens’ rights to personal security, freedom of expression, association and human dignity.

“These actions violate both national and international human rights laws,” the organisation said citing the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights which enshrine freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly.

The rights group called for an immediate and impartial investigation into both attacks urging authorities to identify and prosecute the perpetrators.

It also appealed to the government to ensure the safety of civil society organisations and activists and for political leaders to denounce violence and uphold peace and tolerance.

“The violence must stop, and the rhetoric of hate and division must be replaced with calls for unity and peaceful dialogue,” ZimRights said.

The group’s latest State of Peace Report 2024–25 highlighted worsening insecurity in communities with 71% of respondents saying they had experienced some form of violence.

The twin attacks come at a politically sensitive moment with SAPES Trust’s planned press conference expected to critique the government’s handling of constitutional and democratic processes coinciding with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s State of the Nation Address.

ZimRights reaffirmed its commitment to promoting peace, human rights and the rule of law vowing to continue advocating for a society where every Zimbabwean can freely express their views without fear of reprisal.