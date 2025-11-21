RTG Pushes Urban Hospitality Revival With Major Hotel Upgrades

The Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) has reopened the New Ambassador Hotel in central Harare following a US$500 000 refurbishment aimed at modernising one of the capital’s most recognisable city-centre establishments.

Located in the heart of the central business district, the hotel now features upgraded rooms, contemporary interiors and improved amenities designed to offer a more seamless experience for business and leisure travellers.

RTG says the redesign blends the building’s long-standing character with modern comfort and convenience.

The upgrade which involved a complete overhaul of all 72 guest rooms and bathrooms, forms part of RTG’s broader strategy to improve the quality of its urban properties while aligning its product offering with international hospitality standards.

Rooms have been reconfigured to maximise space, incorporating new furnishings, muted tones and modern finishes.

Bathrooms have been fully modernised with walk-in showers, updated vanities and water-saving fittings in line with the company’s sustainability targets.

The hotel has also introduced LED lighting and other energy-efficient systems to reduce operating costs and environmental impact.

RTG Chief Executive Tendai Madziwanyika said the refurbishment reflects the Group’s ongoing investment in infrastructure to strengthen its competitiveness.

“Infrastructure investment is a strategic lever for growth and long-term value creation. The refurbishment of the New Ambassador Hotel is part of a deliberate plan to modernise our assets, uplift our city-centre offering and contribute to urban renewal in Harare’s CBD. We are elevating the guest journey while supporting Zimbabwe’s wider tourism and economic development agenda,” he said.

The New Ambassador upgrade follows a series of refurbishments across the Group’s portfolio this year including the Rainbow Towers Hotel and the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) which received a combined US$5.2 million investment.

RTG has also modernised its Victoria Falls properties A’Zambezi River Lodge and the Victoria Falls Rainbow Hotel at a cost of US$380 000.

These projects form part of a US$26 million capital investment programme undertaken by the Group over the past five years, intended to enhance service quality, improve operational efficiency and boost international appeal.

With the festive season approaching, RTG has launched its Fun Under the Rainbow holiday campaign offering discounted accommodation across its hotels from 1 December 2025 to 15 January 2026.

The promotion excludes peak dates at selected Victoria Falls properties.

Rates start at US$80 bed-and-breakfast for a single room at the refurbished New Ambassador Hotel while stays at Rainbow Towers begin at US$105.

Properties in Kadoma, Bulawayo and Nyanga have also been included in the package alongside special offers for Victoria Falls visitors.

RTG is also promoting travel experiences through its adventure and safari arm, Heritage Expeditions Africa (HEX A) which offers guided wildlife tours, cultural excursions and tailor-made itineraries across the country.

The Group says its activities aim to connect travellers with the country’s natural and cultural heritage while promoting responsible tourism.