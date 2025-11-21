Mthombeni Mine linked to rising deaths as authorities accused of turning a blind eye

LARRYSCOPE Investments, widely known as Mthombeni Mine in Goromonzi, is under intense scrutiny following a disturbing series of deaths and severe injuries linked to dangerous underground mining conditions.

This publication gathered that over the past five months, there has been a disturbing pattern of fatal and life-threatening accidents yet the mine continues operating, raising serious allegations of corruption and negligence by authorities.

Multiple insiders revealed that despite mounting casualties, the Ministry of Mines, the police, and the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) have failed to take decisive action.

“So they don’t have any mining rights but only a site certificate, and they are dangerously conducting underground mining on a milling site,” an inside source said.

“The Ministry of Mines has not stopped the operations despite them being illegal and despite the ongoing deaths and injuries. EMA has also not stopped the mine even though there is no Environmental Impact Assessment for underground mining.”

The source appealed for immediate intervention by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), warning that more lives would be lost if operations continued unchecked.

Police reports seen by this publication confirm several of the incidents that have sparked outrage.

One report states that “William Kwirirai was hit by a fallen rock and sustained back and leg injuries.” Another documents the death of “Eddie Chirima from Buhera, who died on the spot after a rock fell on him. His body was taken to Murewa Mortuary,” reads the police report.

A separate report details the horrific injuries sustained by Tafadzwa Muzvidziwa on 26 September, noting he suffered multiple fractures in both legs, broken hands, and severe head injuries. He is now confined to a wheelchair for life and is receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

“Another incident, two other miners known only as Wasu from Mutare and another from Kadoma were reportedly dismissed shortly after sustaining injuries from falling rocks.

“Another man from Madziva also died in shaft number two after a rock collapse. His remains were collected from Murewa Mortuary,” the police report reads.

The police documents also alleged that: “the mine manager, Mr Savera, is the one refusing injured workers permission to go to the clinic or hospital.”

Workers interviewed by this publication described appalling treatment at the hands of management.

“They take advantage of desperate people. If they see that you come from far places like Gokwe, they treat you like trash. And when you get injured, they refuse to let you go to a clinic. They threaten to fire you. We have lost several colleagues, some only get taken to hospital when their condition is already critical,” one of the employees said.

Another worker said: “The mine operates without any qualified Mine Manager or a SHEA officer. There is no safe talk and absolutely zero PPE distributed. Raising these issues attracts immediate termination of employment.”

Contacted for a comment, the owner Reginald Mthombeni said he was going to call back but did not.