UNDP Launches AI and Innovation Week to Drive Digital Inclusion in Zimbabwe

By Shalom Shawurwa

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched AI and Innovation Week 2025 a nationwide initiative aimed at building an AI-powered innovation ecosystem and closing the country’s digital divide particularly in rural communities.

Running from 24–28 November, the programme is being implemented in partnership with the Government of Zimbabwe, academic institutions, private sector players and development agencies under the theme “Building an AI-Powered Innovation Ecosystem for Inclusive Growth.”

The initiative seeks to expand access to emerging technologies in underserved areas where digital resources and training remain limited.

Speaking during a press briefing in Harare, UNDP officials said digital literacy is now essential globally warning that Zimbabwe risks lagging behind if it fails to adapt.

The government has thrown its support behind the programme with ministers responsible for ICT, Youth, Mines and Foreign Affairs endorsing the push toward an AI-driven economy.

UNDP Head of Exploration Ruvimbo Violet Katiyo said the project aims to integrate AI education into vocational training centres across rural provinces.

Young people will gain skills in coding, software development and digital problem-solving, enabling them to tap into emerging economic opportunities.

She noted that AI-enabled platforms are increasingly opening doors for youth, women and marginalised communities to participate in the digital economy.

“The world around us is digital, and we have to leapfrog to catch up so our young people can dominate the space,” she said.

Nyamororo Vocational Training Centre is among the key institutions identified for the programme,where an innovation hub is being set up to offer hands-on AI training to rural learners.

UNDP Deputy Resident Representative for Programmes Challa Getachew said the broader goal is to ensure countries develop the foundational AI skills, strategies and governance systems required to thrive in the digital age while protecting citizens’ rights.

He said the AI Spring initiative is anchored in inclusivity giving countries at all income levels a chance to benefit from technological advancements.

“Our goal is to ensure that every country has the foundational AI skills, strategies and governance frameworks needed to thrive in the digital era while safeguarding the rights and inclusion of all citizens,” he said.

By adopting this approach, Zimbabwe joins a growing list of African nations including Egypt, Nigeria and Kenya investing in digital literacy and technological infrastructure as they position themselves for an AI-driven future.