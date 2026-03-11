Rudland Distances Himself From Anti-2030 Protest Funding Allegations

By Lemuel Chekai

Businessman Simon Rudland has distanced himself from allegations circulating on social media linking him to the funding of planned protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s controversial 2030 term-extension agenda.

The claims, reportedly being spread by some activists aligned to the ruling ZANU–PF, allege that Rudland is bankrolling nationwide demonstrations being organised by former Cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere and activist Danmore Mambondiyani.

However, responding to questions from 263Chat, Rudland categorically denied any involvement in financing or coordinating protests linked to opposition to the “ED2030” agenda.

“I would like to state clearly that the allegations circulating on X suggesting that I am funding any programmes related to Constitutional Amendment #3 are completely false,” Rudland said.

“I have no involvement in such activities and I have no relationship or association with the individuals you mentioned.”

The allegations come against the backdrop of intensifying political debate over proposals within ZANU-PF to amend the constitution in a way that could allow Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030.

The ruling party resolved at its annual conference to begin the process of extending the president’s term beyond the current constitutional limit, which requires him to step down in 2028 after two five-year terms.

The proposal has since triggered political tensions and legal challenges, with critics describing the move as a threat to constitutional term limits. Zimbabwe’s Cabinet has also backed draft legislation that could extend presidential terms and potentially allow Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030 if the changes are adopted.

Some opposition figures and former ruling party insiders, including Kasukuwere, have called for citizens to resist the proposed extension, arguing that it undermines the country’s constitutional order.

Against this backdrop, unverified social media posts have attempted to link Rudland to alleged efforts to mobilise anti-2030 protests, claims he strongly rejects.

The businessman insisted he has no ties to the individuals mentioned in the allegations and is not involved in any political mobilisation efforts related to the constitutional debate.