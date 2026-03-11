Chatunga Mugabe Withdraws Bail Bid Over Johannesburg Shooting Case



Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, son of former late president Robert Mugabe has withdrawn his bail application in a South African court while facing attempted murder and firearms charges linked to a shooting at his Johannesburg home.

Chatunga appeared alongside his co-accused Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The hearing had been delayed several times previously due to technical problems at the court, including power outages.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, defence lawyer Laurance Hodes told the court that both accused had decided not to proceed with their bail applications.

“My instructions are not to proceed with the bail applications,” he said.

Hodes said Mugabe and Matonhodze intend to enter plea negotiations with prosecutors and requested that the matter be transferred to a regional court to allow discussions with the state.

The prosecution confirmed the arrangement and asked for a postponement to allow the process to take place.

The case is scheduled to return to court on 17 March

The two men were arrested following a shooting at Mugabe’s residence in Hyde Park, Johannesburg on 19 February.

A 23-year-old gardener was seriously injured during the incident.

Mugabe and Matonhodze face several charges including attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, pointing a firearm and defeating the ends of justice.

In addition, Mugabe is also accused of violating South Africa’s immigration laws by being in the country illegally.

Authorities say the charges of pointing a firearm and the alleged immigration violation relate to two separate incidents — one dating back to 2023 and another reported in February 2026.

Police reports indicate that the earlier case was opened at Bramley Police Station in 2023 but was later closed after officers were unable to locate the suspect.