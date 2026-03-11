Two Police Officers in Court Accused of Releasing Assault Suspect

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Two officers from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have appeared in court accused of unlawfully releasing a suspect and failing to follow official procedures after responding to an assault report in Athlone, Greendale in Harare

Paul Matambo (36) and Evidence Jarahwenya (37) who are stationed at ZRP Highlands Police Station face allegations of misconduct linked to an incident that took place on 23 January 2026.

According to the State, Matambo who was the duty officer at the time received a report of an alleged assault at number 33 Vernon Avenue in Athlone. The complaint was made by Moore Shoko.

Prosecutors say Matambo sought assistance from Jarahwenya and her night patrol team who had a motorised unit and the officers proceeded to the scene with about six other constables.

At the scene, they allegedly found a Chinese national identified as Zishan Zhang. The State says Zhang was handcuffed while statements were taken from Xiaomei Xu and the complainant.

However, prosecutors say the officers later failed to follow the required procedures after taking Zhang to the police station.

Court papers allege that the matter was not recorded in the police Reports Received Book (RRB) as required.

Instead, the officers are accused of releasing Zhang without recording his full personal details or obtaining authority from the officer in charge or from ZRP Rhodesville Police Station even though the incident reportedly occurred within Rhodesville’s jurisdiction.

Prosecutors say Zhang later fled Zimbabwe and is now believed to be in hiding in Botswana.

The State further alleges that Matambo attempted to cover up the incident by entering a report in the RRB on 24 January 2026 stating that attending the scene had not been necessary because the location fell outside their jurisdiction.

Prosecutors also claim that a statement recorded from Xu on 23 January was later altered to suggest it had been taken a day later.

According to the prosecution, the actions of the two officers were contrary to their duties as members of the police force.