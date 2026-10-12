139 Migrants Dead, 84 Missing After Boat Capsizes Off Djibouti

At least 139 people have died and another 84 remain missing after an overcrowded boat carrying 305 migrants capsized off Djibouti, in one of the deadliest recent disasters along a migration route linking the Horn of Africa to the Arabian Peninsula.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM), a United Nations migration agency, said the vessel was travelling from Djibouti to Yemen when it capsized near Guhere, north of the coastal town of Obock, during the night of October 8 into October 9.

At least 15 children are among the dead, while 82 people survived the disaster, according to the latest figures reported by the agency.

The incident has renewed concerns over the dangers faced by migrants attempting the perilous journey across the Gulf of Aden in search of employment, safety and better economic opportunities in Gulf countries.

IOM Chief of Mission in Djibouti Alexandre Coissac described the incident as a devastating loss of life, expressing sympathy for survivors and families still waiting for information about missing relatives.

“Our teams are on the ground alongside local authorities to provide emergency assistance,” Coissac said.

He added that the tragedy highlighted the dangers confronting migrants along the route as they seek economic opportunities.

Djiboutian authorities are continuing search and rescue operations as humanitarian teams provide assistance to survivors.

The IOM said it was supporting survivors at its migrant response centre in Obock, where those affected can access healthcare and other emergency assistance.

The disaster initially left 109 people confirmed dead and 116 missing, but the death toll rose as additional bodies were recovered and the figures were updated.

The majority of survivors were Ethiopian nationals, reflecting the significant number of people from the Horn of Africa who use the route in an attempt to reach the Arabian Peninsula.

The crossing between Djibouti and Yemen forms part of the so-called Eastern Route, used by migrants from countries including Ethiopia and Somalia to reach Gulf states, particularly Saudi Arabia.

Despite the risks, thousands continue to make the journey, driven by poverty, insecurity, environmental pressures and the search for employment.

The route crosses the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which separates the Horn of Africa from the Arabian Peninsula and connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

Yemen’s prolonged conflict and wider regional instability have added further risks for people undertaking the journey, exposing migrants to potential violence, exploitation, arbitrary detention and human trafficking.

According to the IOM’s Missing Migrants Project, more than 900 migrants died or went missing along the Eastern Route in 2025, as the number of people attempting the journey increased by 18 percent.

The latest disaster underscores the continuing humanitarian crisis facing migrants who undertake dangerous sea crossings in pursuit of safety and economic opportunities.

Humanitarian agencies have repeatedly called for stronger support for search and rescue operations and safer, legal migration pathways to reduce deaths along dangerous migration corridors.

263Chat will continue to follow developments as authorities update the death toll and search for those still missing.