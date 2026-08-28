Sakunda Holdings Commits US$2.5m to VAR Installation at Three Zimbabwe Stadia

Sakunda Holdings has committed to installing Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology at three of Zimbabwe’s premier football venues under a partnership with the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), with the first system expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2026.

The National Sports Stadium in Harare will be the initial beneficiary of the agreement, with the installation of the full VAR suite—including broadcast-quality cameras, monitor screens, and communication infrastructure—targeted for completion by December 2026. Rufaro Stadium in Harare and Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo are scheduled to receive the technology in the subsequent phase, with installations at both venues set for completion by March 2027.

ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi confirmed the development in an interview on Thursday, describing the agreement as a watershed moment for Zimbabwean football.

“In an era where technology is the in-thing across the globe, it is a huge milestone not just for ZIFA but for our entire football ecosystem to have Video Assistant Referee equipment installed at the National Sports Stadium,” Magwizi said.

He acknowledged that while the ultimate goal remains nationwide coverage, the current scope of the partnership represents a pragmatic starting point.

“We would love to have VAR across our major venues but we are very grateful to Sakunda Holdings for partnering us in the installation of VAR equipment at the National Stadium for a start,” he said.

The energy conglomerate, which has previously funded pitch renovations and floodlight upgrades at the National Sports Stadium, will finance the entire procurement and installation process. Sources close to the deal indicated that the total investment is estimated at approximately US$2.5 million across the three venues, though ZIFA officials declined to confirm the precise figure.

Magwizi linked the VAR initiative to broader infrastructural improvements already undertaken at the 60,000-seat national facility.

“This is in line with the modernisation which has taken place at the stadium, which is a vital national asset and for which Sakunda played a key role,” he said.

The agreement was finalised following three months of negotiations between ZIFA’s executive committee and Sakunda management, with legal frameworks governing the operation and maintenance of the equipment still being drafted.

ZIFA technical director Wilson Mutekede confirmed that a delegation of Zimbabwean referees and technicians would travel to South Africa in October for intensive VAR training, with a second cohort scheduled for January 2027 ahead of the Rufaro and Barbourfields installations.

The phased rollout means that domestic Premiership matches at the National Sports Stadium will be the first to feature VAR-assisted officiating, with the technology expected to be available for the start of the 2027 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.