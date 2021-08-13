CID Top Boss Caught Misusing Impounded Vehicle

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday arrested a senior police officer after he abused his office by using a vehicle kept at Southerton police station as exhibit.

According to ZACC, Kirisipen Mutsengi who is the Officer Commanding CID Vehicle Theft Squad was arrested following an anonymous report from whistleblowers who alerted the anti-graft body on suspected abuse of recovered exhibit motor vehicles at CID Vehicle Theft Squad (VTS), Southerton, Harare.

“Following investigations by ZACC officers, the vehicle was recovered at a garage corner Soutter and main road new Ardbennie, Harare where it was being repaired,” said ZACC.

“Further investigations revealed that Chief Superintendent Mutsengi used the vehicle from 14 January 2020 to 24 February 2020 before he was involved in an accident at corner Glenara and Samora Machel, seriously damaging the vehicle,” added ZACC.

Meanwhile, the senior cop has since appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje who freed him on ZWL$10 000 and ordered him to appear again before court on 9 September 2021 for routine remand.