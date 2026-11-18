Zimbabwean culinary talent has earned continental recognition after Delice Culinary Arts Academy scooped several awards at the International Forum of African Gastronomy (FIGA) Botswana 2026, including the prestigious Outstanding Culinary Arts School Award.

The academy also celebrated individual success at the Young African Chefs Challenge where its students impressed judges with their technical skills, creativity, presentation and professional kitchen standards.

The competition was held from 11 to 14 November at Cresta Lodge in Gaborone bringing together culinary and hospitality professionals from across Africa.

Leading Zimbabwe’s success was Hildah Shoniwa, who was crowned the Overall Winner of the Young African Chefs Challenge.

Shoniwa also secured first place in two categories, Exceptional Skill and Creativity, and Best Plating, in recognition of her culinary expertise and presentation.

Her colleague, Morella Chiseko, also claimed first place in the Best Workstation/Safety and Hygiene category, demonstrating strong professional standards in kitchen management and food safety.

The academy’s recognition as the Outstanding Culinary Arts School further cemented Zimbabwe’s presence at the continental event.

Held under the theme, “Africa Gastronomy: Driving Tourism, Culture, Food Security and Economic Development,” FIGA Botswana 2026 provided a platform for showcasing African food heritage, culinary innovation and the role of gastronomy in economic development.

Delice Culinary Arts Academy Founder and Director, Chef Diana Chido Maruta, said the achievement was a significant milestone for Zimbabwe’s culinary education sector, demonstrating that local chefs could compete with the best talent across the continent.

“This achievement represents more than winning trophies; it is a significant milestone for Zimbabwean culinary education. It demonstrates that with the right training, internationally recognised qualifications and exposure to professional platforms, our young chefs can compete, excel and earn recognition alongside culinary talent from across the African continent,” said Maruta.

She said culinary arts had historically not received sufficient recognition in Zimbabwe as a professional career and academic discipline.

“At Delice Culinary Arts Academy, we are intentional about changing that narrative. We want to see culinary education recognised as a pathway to professional development, international mobility, innovation and economic opportunity,” she added.

Maruta said the students who participated in the competition were pursuing Level 4 of the LCCI Global Qualifications Diploma in Global Culinary Arts (DGCA).

The academy’s training is supported by LCCI Global Qualifications, with quality assurance from the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) in Scotland.

She said the qualifications and structured training were designed to prepare students for international industry standards and professional opportunities.

“Our vision extends beyond producing good cooks. We are developing chefs who understand food heritage, appreciate African gastronomy, embrace innovation and can confidently represent Zimbabwe on the global culinary stage,” she said.

“We are not simply training chefs for today’s kitchens; we are preparing the next generation of culinary leaders who will shape the future of Zimbabwean and African gastronomy.”

The academy’s performance comes at a time when African countries are increasingly recognising the contribution of food and culinary heritage to tourism, cultural preservation and economic development.

Beyond attracting visitors, the culinary industry offers opportunities for entrepreneurship, employment creation, innovation and the promotion of local food products.

Delice said its success at the Botswana competition reflected the growing potential of Zimbabwean institutions to produce industry-ready professionals capable of competing internationally while promoting African culinary traditions.

The academy also acknowledged the contribution of its students, trainers, mentors, management, parents and supporters towards the achievement.

Its performance at FIGA Botswana 2026 is expected to strengthen its efforts to promote professional culinary education and create opportunities for young Zimbabweans seeking careers in the hospitality and food industries.