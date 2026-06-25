Senate Passes Constitutional Amendment Bill 3

Senate has approved the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Bill marking a significant step in the country’s constitutional reform process after the proposed legislation secured the required two-thirds majority.

The Bill was passed on Wednesday after 75 senators voted in favour, four voted against and one abstained.

The vote comfortably exceeded the 54 votes required in the Senate to amend the Constitution.

The legislation, which now awaits Presidential assent before becoming law introduces several changes to the country’s governance framework including provisions relating to presidential terms and the election of future presidents.

According to the Bill, presidential terms would be extended from five years to seven years.

It also provides for a future system in which the President would be elected by Parliament rather than through a direct popular vote.

The outcome highlighted divisions within the opposition benches with some opposition legislators supporting the proposed amendments while others strongly opposed them.

Four opposition senators voted against the Bill: Sesel Zvidzai of Midlands Province and Solani Moyo, Meliwe Phuthi and Nonhlanhla Mlotshwa all representing Matabeleland South.

The Senate vote followed a debate during the Bill’s second reading on Tuesday where differing views emerged among opposition lawmakers.

Senator Solani Moyo delivered a firm rejection of the proposed constitutional changes while Senators Linda Sibanda, Kudakwashe Matibiri and Tapfumanei Muzoda expressed varying degrees of support despite raising concerns about certain provisions contained in the Bill.

The ruling ZANU-PF party, which holds the largest bloc in the Senate was supported by traditional leaders and representatives of persons with disabilities who also voted in favour of the legislation.

The Bill also received support from opposition legislators aligned to Sengezo Tshabangu whose influence within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has been at the centre of political disputes since the 2023 general elections.

The constitutional amendments have generated significant debate across Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

Supporters argue that the reforms could strengthen governance structures, improve accountability and provide greater political stability.

Critics, however, contend that the amendments could alter existing democratic processes and have expressed concerns about their potential political implications.

The proposed changes come amid an ongoing national debate over constitutional governance and the future direction of Zimbabwe’s political system.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa who assumed office in 2017 following the departure of former President Robert Mugabe is currently serving his second term in office.

Once signed into law, the Constitutional Amendment Bill will become part of Zimbabwe’s constitutional framework and guide future electoral and governance processes.