Tech Innovators Get Chance to Transform Healthcare Through Cimas Healthathon

Cimas Health Group has opened applications for the third edition of its Healthathon innovation challenge calling on Zimbabwean innovators to develop technology-driven solutions aimed at transforming healthcare delivery and improving access to medical services.Cimas Launches Healthathon 3.0, Offering US$7 000 for Innovative Healthcare Solutions

The initiative, dubbed Healthathon 3.0, is being held under the theme “Reimagining Healthcare Through Disruptive Innovation” and seeks to harness local talent to address some of the most pressing challenges facing the healthcare sector.

The competition is open to innovation hubs, start-ups, university technology teams, software developers and product innovators from across the country.

Participants will be tasked with turning their ideas into minimum viable products capable of addressing real-world healthcare challenges, including fragmented health data systems, limited access to healthcare services, inefficiencies in service delivery, preventive healthcare gaps and patient experience concerns.

According to Cimas Health Group, the challenge is designed to encourage practical innovation and create solutions that can contribute to a more efficient, accessible and affordable healthcare system.

To incentivise participation, the organisation has set aside a total prize fund of US$7 000.

The winning team will receive US$3 500 while the second and third-placed teams will walk away with US$2 000 and US$1 500 respectively.

Organisers say the competition provides an opportunity for innovators to showcase their creativity while contributing to the future of healthcare in Zimbabwe.

The Healthathon comes at a time when digital technologies are increasingly being adopted across the health sector to improve patient care, strengthen data management and expand access to services, particularly in underserved communities.

By encouraging collaboration between technology experts, entrepreneurs and healthcare stakeholders, Cimas hopes to identify innovative solutions capable of addressing longstanding challenges within the country’s healthcare ecosystem.

Applications for Healthathon 3.0 will close on 12 July 2026.

Interested participants can obtain more information and register through the official Cimas Health Group website and social media platforms.

Registration for the competition can also be completed through the Healthathon 3.0 Registration Portal.

Organisers have encouraged innovators from diverse backgrounds to participate saying disruptive ideas and technology-based solutions have the potential to reshape healthcare delivery and improve outcomes for communities across Zimbabwe.