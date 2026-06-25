Zim Woman’s Free Tech Programme Empowers Young Women

By Shalom Shawurwa

What began as a personal mission to help young women access opportunities in technology has evolved into a transformative programme equipping Zimbabweans with the skills, confidence and professional networks needed to succeed in the digital economy.

For Gcininthemba Sherilyn Maphosa founder of data consultancy and training organisation DataWired, the motivation behind the Data Empowerment, Actualization and Leadership (DEAL) Programme was rooted in a belief that financial barriers should not prevent talented young women from pursuing careers in technology.

That vision led to the creation of a free 12-week training and mentorship programme aimed at bridging the gap between education and employment for aspiring professionals in data and technology-related fields.

The initiative, implemented by DataWired in partnership with the United States Embassy in Zimbabwe recently celebrated the graduation of 34 young women who completed intensive technical training and mentorship designed to prepare them for the demands of the modern workplace.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony at the U.S. Embassy in Harare, Maphosa said the programme was created in response to a challenge faced by many young people entering the job market.

“We realised that there is often a disconnect between the knowledge people acquire and their ability to translate that knowledge into jobs or entrepreneurial opportunities. Our goal was to build a generation of women equipped with the skills, confidence and competence needed to thrive in the workplace and create opportunities for themselves and others,” she said.

Unlike many professional development programmes, the DEAL initiative was offered at no cost to participants, reflecting Maphosa’s commitment to widening access to opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing sectors.

The programme, which commenced in January 2026, initially targeted 50 participants and combined virtual technical training with mentorship from experienced female professionals working in leadership positions across the technology and data industries.

For Maphosa, the programme is about more than helping individual participants secure employment.

She believes empowering women with digital skills can have a broader impact on communities and the economy.

“Data has become one of the most valuable resources in today’s world and organizations increasingly rely on data to make informed decisions and we wanted participants to be part of that transformation,” she said.

Recognising that technical expertise alone is often insufficient for career success, the programme placed a strong emphasis on mentorship and personal development. Participants were given opportunities to interact with established professionals, gain industry insights and build the confidence needed to navigate career pathways in competitive sectors.

As a result, graduates leave the programme with more than technical competencies. They also gain access to professional networks, leadership guidance and practical knowledge designed to support their transition into employment, entrepreneurship or further studies.

The initiative comes at a time when governments, businesses and educational institutions across Africa are increasingly promoting digital literacy and technology skills as key drivers of economic growth and innovation.

For many of the graduates, the programme represents not only an educational opportunity but also a pathway towards greater economic participation and self-reliance.

As Zimbabwe continues to embrace digital transformation, initiatives such as the DEAL Programme are helping ensure that young women are not left behind in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

For Maphosa, the success of the programme is measured not by financial returns, but by the opportunities created for participants and the potential impact they will have on their communities and the wider economy.

Through skills development, mentorship and access to networks, the programme is helping shape a new generation of women ready to contribute to Zimbabwe’s digital future.