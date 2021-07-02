Mnangagwa Accused Of Suppressing Opposition

MDC Alliance vice chairperson, Job Sikhala has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of suppressing opposition parties who remain banned from holding public rallies due to COVID-19 regulations yet the ruling ZANU PF continues to gather its members with impunity.

By Tinotenda Munongo

Sikhala’s remarks follows reports that Mnangagwa is expected to address a ZANU PF rally in Chivi District on Saturday.

Posting on Twitter, Sikhala accused the ruling Zanu PF party of using COVID-19 restrictions to suppress perceived political opponents while exposing citizens to the deadly pandemic.

“They ban us but see all provincial members, DCC executive members, CC members and all district chairpersons (3 per district) will be attending HE, President Mnangagwa’s rally kwa Chivi on Saturday 03.07.2. All buses will now leave from Chitsanga hall for Chivi on Saturday morning,” said Sikhala.

President Mnangagwa continuous defiance of Covid-19 regulations came a long way back in May when thousands of people gathered in defiance of COVID-19 safety protocols in central Harare for the unveiling of the statue of Mbuya Nehanda.

That was the third time inside a week of May that Mnangagwa addressed a state function without adhering to World Health Organisation (WHO) prescribed safety protocols.

In that same month he addressed a huge gathering at Chief Njelele’s homestead in Gokwe South, in the Midlands province, where some of the attendees were not wearing masks.

The next day, he attended the memorial service of the late Agriculture minister Perrence Shiri in Chikomba district, where he attracted a sizeable gathering.

Meanwhile various MDC Alliance members have pending court cases after they were arrested for defying Covid-19 regulations.