Blessing Shumba Releases New Album

Mutare based musician Blessing Shumba has come again with another excblesskngiting album.

Titled “Shumba Yokwa Judah” the album has 14 tracks that showed his vocal and lyrical prowess.

Already songs that includ the title track, New Commandment and Tega hatiende are already making waves.

“We launched the album last week and the response is overwhelming. It encourages when people take time to listen to the word of God,” the musicia n said.

He said though Covid-19 has derailed everything, he was optimistic that God will intervene.

Some of the songs on the album include Tinorarama, Kureveteka Kwako, Hazvigari, Inzwi Rangu just to mention a few.

Shumba is an award winning gospel musician who is also an electrician by proffession.

He has several albums that made him a guru in the genre.

Currently he is the ambassador of Ring Driving School.