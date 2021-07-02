Chinese Firm Refutes Workers Rights Violation Claims

Tile manufacturing giant Sunny Yi Feng has dismissed reports circulating on social media platforms suggesting that the company is violating workers’ rights.

Speaking to journalists at their Norton plant Friday morning, Sunny Yi Feng assistant director, Terrify Taruvinga said the company regrets an incident in which an injured employee was ferried by a forklift after he had collapsed at the factory.

“We regret the action of that isolated incident and we have since rectified that, emergency response and safety of our 1700 employees has been put in place such as quality first aid kits and wheel chairs in case of emergency. Sunny Yi Feng treats employees with respect and compassion,” said Taruvinga

He said the origins of another picture which showed the company employees eating remain dubious as the dishes do not match the ones from the company’s canteen.

“The authenticity of the picture is very controversial and is aimed at tainting a bad image of our company. The dishes in the picture do not match the menu provided by our staff canteen. Employees on duty are entitled to free meals provided at no calculated cost. Our company has three shift system with nearly 300 employees and quality and healthy food is provided to each of them,” he said

Taruvinga said the company prioritizes health and safety of its employees and is complying with laid down COVID-19 procedures.

“Our company is complying with all laid COVID-19 procedures and has provided personal protective equipment for different purposes and types of work. We have also done tests for all our food handlers and also workers in hazardous areas.” Taruvinga said.

Sunny Yi Feng employs 1700 with female workers constituting 70% and male workers 30% since its establishment in 2018.

The company says it has also with the help of National Social Security Authority (NSSA) trained most of its senior personnel on safety.