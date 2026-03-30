Solar Power Gives Chipinge Brothers New Hope



Two brothers from a drought-prone rural community in Chipinge, eastern Zimbabwe, have turned to solar energy to protect their family from the effects of climate change.

Ronald Mashava (25) and his younger brother Ralph (20) from Hakwata in the lower Chipinge region, have launched a small solar installation business after receiving vocational training through a partnership between the Zimbabwean government, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the UK government.

The brothers say the move has transformed their lives at a time when farming once their family’s main source of income has become increasingly unreliable.

For years, the Mashava family relied on rain-fed agriculture, particularly sesame farming.

In good seasons, they could earn close to $1 000 but recurring droughts and falling prices have sharply reduced their income.

In recent years, they say they were earning less than $200 per season leaving the seven-member household struggling to buy food and pay school fees.

Realising they needed to find another way to survive, the two brothers enrolled in vocational training under the Climate Adaptation Water and Energy Programme (CAWEP) where they learnt solar installation and basic business skills.

They launched their solar business in September 2024 and say it has already begun to provide a steady income.

Unlike farming, which depends on rainfall, the brothers say the availability of sunshine has allowed them to continue working even during drought periods.

The income from the business has helped the family buy food when crops fail and pay school fees for younger siblings.

It has also eased the financial pressure on their parents who still depend largely on agriculture.

Their work is also benefiting the wider community.

Previously, residents of Hakwata had to hire technicians from towns such as Checheche, Chipinge or Mutare to install solar systems often paying high transport and labour costs.

The brothers now offer the service locally at more affordable prices.

Community members say the young entrepreneurs are also changing attitudes among other young people in the area where many have traditionally left the country in search of work.

Ronald and Ralph say they now hope to register their business formally within the next five years, employ other young people and expand their services to include supplying and repairing solar equipment.

They credit the training programme for helping them develop the skills and confidence needed to start their own business and adapt to the challenges of climate change.