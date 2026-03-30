Khaby Lame Named Dakar 2026 Ambassador

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Italian- Senegalese social media star Khaby Lame has been appointed as an official ambassador for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, marking another milestone in the lead-up to the Games, with the event’s prominence and international appeal continuing to grow.

In a statement, organisers said Lame’s appointment reflects the growing global momentum of the Games and his strong influence among young people worldwide.

“Khaby Lame has been named an official ambassador for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG), as momentum builds ahead of the first Olympic sporting event to be held in Africa,” organizers said.

Lame joins a distinguished group of ambassadors from support and entertainment, showing broad appeal of the Games beyond athletics.

“This convergence of talent illustrates the breadth of engagement generated by Dakar 2026, which goes far beyond the world of sport,” organisers said.

After his appointment in Dakar, Lame expressed pride at becoming part of this historic event for the continent.

“This commitment reflects my desire to support young African talent, both in sport and beyond. Dakar 2026 will give our continent the opportunity to showcase the best of itself and inspire young people in Africa and around the world. It is a chance to demonstrate that, as well as being resilient, Africa is a force to be reckoned with. I am proud to be Senegalese and proud to be African – and we will make this first Olympic event in Africa a resounding success,” Lame said.

He also highlighted the opportunity for Africa to showcase its strength and inspire young people globally.

“Dakar 2026 will give our continent the opportunity to showcase the best of itself and inspire young people in Africa and around the world,” he said.

The president of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games Organising Committee (YOGOC) Mamadou Diagna Ndiaye said Lame’s involvement shows the excitement building around the Games.

“Khaby Lame’s involvement illustrates the incredible enthusiasm generated by this edition of the Games,” he said.

He added that the event is attracting influential figures committed to its success.

“Dakar 2026 is bringing together, inspiring and attracting talented individuals who want to help make this event a global success,” he said.

Organisers said Lame will help promote the Games among young audiences and take part in key activities across Senegal.

“He will be involved in some of the event’s key moments, such as the YOG Torch Tour across Senegal, and will help strengthen the social and inclusive impact of Dakar 2026,” said the organisers.