Song Choice Fight Ends in Stabbing Drama

By Judith Nyuke

A 30-year-old Harare man appeared at the Harare Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday charged with attempted murder after he reportedly stabbed a patron at a local bar, following an altercation over the type of music that was being played.

Godknows Njaravaza (30) appeared before Harare Magistrate Jesse Kufa charged with attempted murder. He was granted US$100 bail and remanded to May 20.

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The State, represented by Rufaro Chonzi, alleges that on April 26, 2026, at approximately 17:00 hours, the complainant and the accused were drinking with a group of locals at the corner of Enterprise Road and Harare Drive in The Grange.

​During the session, a dispute arose between the complainant’s elder brother, Shorai Kambeva, and the accused’s brother, Derick Njaravaza, over the type of music being played. The disagreement escalated into a fistfight, prompting the complainant to intervene.

Derick Njaravaza fled the scene but was pursued and caught by the complainant at a nearby intersection.

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As the complainant attempted to apprehend Derick, the accused intervened and stabbed the complainant once on the left side of the stomach, inflicting a deep wound.

Members of the public apprehended Njaravaza and handed him over to Highlands Police Station.

Meanwhile, the complainant was rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital where he remains admitted for medical treatment.