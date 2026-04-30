Government Sets 2026 Winter Wheat Producer Price

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Government has approved a producer price of US$524.56 per metric tonne for the 2026 winter wheat season, in a move aimed at encouraging farmers to increase production.

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) said the figure would serve as the incentive planning and pre-planning price for wheat growers preparing for the upcoming season.

In a statement, GMB Chief Executive Officer Dr Edson Badarai said the pricing model had been agreed after wide consultations with key stakeholders in the agricultural sector.

“The Government has approved the Incentive Producer Planning and Pre-Planning Price for the 2026 Winter Wheat Season,” he said.

Officials say the new price is intended to give farmers clarity ahead of planting allowing them to plan input purchases and production costs with greater certainty.

Winter wheat has become a strategic crop in Zimbabwe with authorities pushing for higher output in recent years as part of efforts to reduce imports and improve food security.

The announcement comes as farmers prepare for planting during the cold season when wheat is mainly grown under irrigation.