‘Zanu PF’ Space Barons Fleecing Mbare Traders

Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province, Senator Oliver Chidau has accused space barons masquerading as Zanu PF members of fleecing money from informal traders in Mbare.

Harare City Council (HCC) with the help of Zimbabwe Republic Police last Saturday demolished vendors’ market stalls and tuckshops in Mbare on grounds that the structures were illegally constructed.

Speaking to journalists after a high profile meeting with representatives from local authorities and members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Chidau said the ruling party does not have links to the individuals.

“Currently, we have rogues who are besmirching the names of political parties falsely claiming to have endorsement from political parties to collect money from informal traders, public toilets and bus ranks. In particular, there are rogues claiming to have the endorsement of the ruling ZANU PF to collect money yet this is false and the Party does not have any link whatsoever to these individuals.

“Let me take this opportunity to make it clear that ZANU PF does not tolerate indiscipline of the sort that is being perpetrated by these barons and has never received any money from these space,” said Chidau

The Minister said reiterated that local authorities should be able to collect revenue which will enable improvement of service delivery.

“I will reiterate our position that we do not tolerate space barons most of whom had encouraged the construction of illegal structures in Mbare and were extorting money from the people operating in these structures. Our position is that the local authority must be able to collect revenue from its facilities and spaces and boost its coffers in order to help improve service delivery,” the Minister said.

Chidau added “Those who have been in the streets, they are now all going into the Shawasha grounds where they will all be accommodated. We have also resolved that we will now open Mupedzanhamo market so no one should be in the streets.”