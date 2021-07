Zimbabwe name squad for Ispahani Test against Bangladesh

Zimbabwe Cricket has announced the following 20-man squad for the Ispahani Test Match, powered by Toffee, between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh scheduled for 7-11 July at Harare Sports Club:

Chakabva Regis, Chatara Tendai, Chisoro Tendai, Chivanga Tanaka, Ervine Craig, Gumbie Joylord, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Roy, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Kasuza Kevin, Maruma Timycen, Masakadza Wellington, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers Dion, Ngarava Richard, Nyauchi Victor, Shumba Milton, Taylor Brendan, Tiripano Donald, Williams Sean (captain).