Stage set for Logan Cup thriller as Eagles, Mountaineers clash

Logan Cup champions Mountaineers and challengers Eagles will renew their rivalry when they clash in the four-day match scheduled to begin this Thursday at Harare Sports Club.

Although only the fourth first-class match of the season for both teams – with neither side yet to taste defeat – the game is likely to prove a key moment in the 2019/20 title race as Eagles bid to end Mountaineers’ run of three successive championships.

Eagles are, at least on paper, likely to have the upper hand in this encounter as they will be without only Regis Chakabva and Tinotenda Mutombodzi, compared to Mountaineers who will be missing four of their key players, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Kevin Kasuza and Timycen Maruma, who together with the aforementioned duo are away on national duty for Zimbabwe’s Test match against Bangladesh.

The defending champions however still have the likes of Joylord Gumbie, Richmond Mutumbami, Roy Kaia, Shingi Masakadza and William Mashinge to count on, setting the stage for a potentially thrilling encounter.

Across the city at Old Hararians, Rangers will be taking on Tuskers in the other Logan Cup match scheduled for 20-23 February, while Rhinos will be on a bye.

Rangers, who have so far lost all their three matches in their maiden first-class season, will be hoping for a change of fortune, but getting a result against a Tuskers side boasting experienced campaigners such as Brian Chari, Luke Jongwe, Charles Kunje, Cunningham Ncube and John Nyumbu will be a tough ask.

The next round of matches, scheduled for 26-29 February, will see Rhinos entertaining Rangers at Old Hararians, while Eagles will face Tuskers at Harare Sports Club.