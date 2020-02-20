Mzembi Blasts ED Govt’s Policy Inconsistencies

The recent move by Zuva Petroleum to sell fuel in foreign currency at eight of its service stations has raised question marks over the de-dollarisation move by government with the Walter Mzembi led People’s Party saying its a reflection of policy inconsistency and brazen corruption that characterizes the new dispensation.

Despite outlawing the use of foreign currency in the country, government has of late been backtracking with a number of outlets including fast foods and few other selected businesses.

Reacting to the Zuva announcement, the budding People’s Party said the development raises questions to already existing rumours on President Mnangagwa’s links with the fuel company.

“The recent announcement by Zuva Petroleum company that eight of their service stations have been granted DFI status, allowing them to receipt and sell fuel in foreign currency, is yet another example of the policy inconsistency and brazen corruption that characterises Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

“While trading in foreign currency has been outlawed for the rest of the business community, Zuva Petroleum is enjoying an exemption not available to other players in the industry.

“The question is why the company is enjoying these favours? This resurrects longstanding questions about the ownership and shareholding of Zuva Petroleum which has long been suspected to have links to Mnangagwa himself,” said the party in a statement.

People’s Party demanded the exemption of all fuel stations in the country threatening action if government does not act accordingly.

“All institutions, businesses and organisations are equal before the law, as is enshrined in the constitution of Zimbabwe. That some businesses are allowed exemption from the law, giving them an unfair trading advantage over competitors, is the very definition of corruption.

“Zimbabwe does not belong to Zanu PF and Zuva Petroleum; it belongs to all of us. We, therefore, demand that this exemption be extended to all fuel stations in the country. That failing, we will eventually be taking action on behalf of the people through whose agency we speak,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, fuel has become excessively scarce which has resulted in transport fee hikes and long-winding fuel queues at service stations.