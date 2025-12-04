Stanbic Bank Increases CAZ Annual Donation

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to the fight against cancer by increasing its annual donation to the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe (CAZ) from last year’s US$20,000 to US$25,000.

The contribution marks the 12th consecutive year of partnership between the bank and the association, underscoring a shared vision of saving lives and improving access to cancer care across the country.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Tariro Memo, Head of Brand and Marketing at Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe, emphasised the institution’s pride in the partnership and its focus on health as a pillar of corporate social responsibility.

“We are here again as Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe with our annual donation towards the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe. Last year we came with US$20,000 but this year we have increased it to US$25,000 dollars,” she said.

Memo highlighted the significance of the milestone, noting that the partnership has spanned over a decade.

“We are very proud of this partnership and we are sharing a shared purpose, commitment and passion towards saving lives in Zimbabwe. This is a milestone that we are very proud of as an institution and we look forward to more years working with you.”

She further acknowledged the challenges faced by cancer patients in Zimbabwe, including the high cost of treatment and limited access to facilities.

“Through this increased contribution, we seek to further aid the burden of these patients and bring relief and support to patients and their families. We commend you as the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe for the work that you have been doing in Zimbabwe, your dedication and for being a lifeline to these patients,” she added.

The Cancer Association of Zimbabwe, founded in 1961 by cancer survivors and volunteers, has grown into a vital non-profit organisation dedicated to raising awareness, providing counselling, advocacy and support services for patients and their families.

Its vision is to reduce the cancer burden through education, action research and evidence-based interventions that take a holistic approach to care.

Alistair Don McDonald, Treasurer of the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe, expressed deep appreciation for Stanbic Bank’s continued support.

McDonald underscored the urgent need for expanding cancer awareness and services to rural communities.

“One of the key problems we have is that the coverage in rural areas needs to be expanded and to do that, the Cancer Association needs funding so we can to get out there.

“Another problem we have with the rural areas is that people tend to ignore the symptoms of cancer and do not come to get checked. Once the cancer has gone too far very often, there’s nothing that can be done about it,” he said.

MacDonald stressed the importance of early detection, noting that it is very important that cancer is identified early because in most cases it can be treated and people’s lives can be prolonged.

“This is one of the reasons why we really need support. We appreciate the support that Stanbic Bank gives us and we have a very committed team, small, but everybody really pulls their weight. When we have supporters like you, we really appreciate it,” he added.

The partnership between Stanbic Bank and CAZ has already made tangible impacts, including funding the reopening of Tariro Hostel that provides free accommodation for disadvantaged cancer patients traveling from outside Harare for treatment.

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe’s corporate social initiatives are guided by the philosophy “Zimbabwe is our home and we drive her growth.” Health and sanitation remain central pillars of its community investment strategy, with cancer care being a priority area.

As the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe continues to expand its reach and strengthen its programmes, this increased donation will help sustain critical services, raise awareness and provide much-needed relief to patients and families across the country.

The handover ceremony was not only a celebration of financial support but also a reaffirmation of solidarity.

“As we handover this donation today, may it serve as a symbol of our solidarity, partnership and shared commitment to building a healthier Zimbabwe. We remain proud partners in this noble cause and look forward to more years of impact together,” Memo added.