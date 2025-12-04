E-Tag System Open to All Says ZINARA Chair

0-0x0-0-0#

Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) board chairman Dr George Manyaya has clarified on misconceptions surrounding the country’s new e-tag tolling system insisting it is open to all motorists and not reserved for government officials.

Speaking during a media tour of the Ntabazinduna Tollgate the first in the country to adopt the upgraded electronic payment system Manyaya said uptake had grown significantly despite early scepticism and misinformation.

“The e-tag lane is not for Government officials as people think. The system is open for everyone. Initially there was an outcry to say it was for Parliamentarians but we now have big companies especially in distribution who have registered. We also have private citizens who have registered. As we speak, 30 000 motorists have signed up and we are hopeful that by next year everyone will be on board.” Manyaya said

He said e-tagging was a key part of government efforts to modernise toll collection, curb revenue leakages and reduce congestion long-standing problems on the countey’s major highways.

To further streamline payments ZINARA is introducing an e-wallet linked to ZimSwitch allowing motorists to pay for licensing and toll fees through a single digital platform.

Dr Manyaya described the e-wallet as a convenience tool that would complement ongoing infrastructure upgrades across the tolling network.

The e-tag system is being implemented in partnership with Insta Toll Zimbabwe which manages multiple toll gates across the country.

Operations manager Andrew Masenge said the automated system reduces delays caused by cash shortages or network disruptions at conventional payment booths.

“With multiple payment methods in Zimbabwe, network glitches can cause serious queues. E-tag eliminates that by offering a prepaid, automated experience,” he said

Government officials say the rollout demonstrates a broader push to modernise national infrastructure.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development, Joy Makumbe said the expansion of e-tag lanes across various toll plazas would help decongest major highways.

“This is testimony that we are developing our infrastructure to ensure efficiency and effectiveness,” she said.

For Manyaya, the growing registration numbers reflect a shifting public perception from initial suspicion to wider acceptance.

He said the next phase of the programme would focus on increasing accessibility, public awareness and ensuring that more motorists transition to digital tolling.

“We are transforming toll gate operations for the benefit of all Zimbabweans. Our goal is to build a system that is modern, transparent and efficient,” he said