Kwekwe Man Remanded After Allegedly Attacking Wife with Acid

A 30-year-old man from Kwekwe has been remanded in custody after allegedly dousing his wife with sulphuric acid during a domestic dispute.

Shakemore Manyepa appeared before the Kwekwe Magistrates’ Court following the incident which reportedly occurred on 26 November 2025.

Prosecutors told the court that Manyepa arrived home intoxicated and began burning groceries he had purchased earlier prompting an argument with his wife.

The confrontation is alleged to have escalated when he poured a corrosive substance believed to be sulphuric acid onto her face.

Details of the victim’s current condition have not yet been released.

Manyepa has been remanded in custody until 3 December when the case is expected to return to court.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) condemned the attack urging communities to reject gender-based violence and pursue peaceful lawful means of resolving disputes.

“The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe strongly urges communities to refrain from gender-based violence. We advocate for peaceful and legal resolution of conflicts,” the NPA said in a statement.

The case has intensified calls for stronger action to tackle domestic abuse coinciding with the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign.