Stanbic Bank Launches Awards to Reward Small to Medium Enterprises

Leading financial services institution, Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has launched The Standard Bank Africa Business Awards aimed at celebrating and recognising exceptional small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Africa.

The Standard Bank Africa Business Awards are the first of their kind and seek to play a pivotal role in driving innovation, resilience, leadership and economic impact within industries and communities.

Stanbic Bank Head of Business and Commercial Banking, Patson Mahatchi said the Awards are open to eligible SMEs across Africa, including businesses that do not currently bank with Standard Bank Group or Stanbic Bank.

Mahatchi said they were established to celebrate and recognise impactful businesses driving growth, innovation and excellence across the continent.

The Awards feature five categories designed to recognise excellence across key sectors and business segments, including: Agriculture; Construction; FMCG & Retail; Manufacturing; Women in Business and Youth-Owned Business.

Mahatchi said Stanbic Bank was honoured to celebrate the entrepreneurs, innovators, and business leaders who are shaping Zimbabwe’s economy and contributing to Africa’s growth story through the awards.

He said Stanbic Bank is cognizant of the fact that small and medium-sized enterprises across Zimbabwe are creating jobs, developing innovative solutions, strengthening communities, and unlocking opportunities that drive sustainable economic growth.



“At Stanbic Bank, we firmly believe that SMEs are the engine of economic development. Driven by our purpose; Zimbabwe is Our Home, We Drive Her Growth, we continue to support businesses with access to financial solutions, advisory services, market opportunities, and platforms that enable growth,” he said.



Mahatchi said The Africa Business Awards also seek to recognise and celebrate those businesses that demonstrate excellence, innovation, growth, and positive social impact. More importantly, these awards provide an opportunity for Zimbabwean businesses to gain continental recognition and showcase their achievements on a larger African stage.



He said Stanbic Bank recognizes that extraordinary businesses already exist within Zimbabwe and that their stories deserve to be told. Their achievements deserve to be celebrated. And their contribution to economic transformation deserve recognition.



“We therefore encourage businesses from across Zimbabwe, regardless of size or sector, to participate in these awards,” said Mahatchi, adding that participants can be drawn from those SMEs who would have pioneered innovation, expanded exports, empowered communities, embraced sustainability, or created employment among many others.



He said Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe’s commitment extends beyond banking adding that the institution is committed to enabling growth, fostering entrepreneurship, and supporting the ambitions of businesses that will define Africa’s future.

These awards reflect that commitment.



“To all entrepreneurs and business owners, I encourage you to seize this opportunity. Share your story. Celebrate your achievements. Inspire others. Let Zimbabwe’s business excellence be represented among the very best on the continent.,” said Mahatchi.

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe Head of Enterprise Banking, Sarah Charangwa said the Awards are open to registered SMEs operating within eligible African markets where Standard Bank or Stanbic Bank has a presence.

The Group operates in 21 sub-Saharan African countries, including its anchor market of South Africa, plus countries such Angola, Kenya, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe.

SMEs may enter multiple categories, provided that each submission is completed separately and meets the specific criteria for the relevant category. Businesses may enter the category that best aligns with their core business activities and demonstrated impact.

Charangwa said entries will be assessed against criteria including: Leadership & Vision; Innovation & Creativity; Sustainability & Resilience; Market & Community Impact; Business Growth & Scalability; Financial Performance

“Entries will be reviewed by an independent panel comprising business leaders, industry experts, entrepreneurs and representatives from Standard Bank Group and partner organisations. The official closing date for submissions is 31 October 2026 and will be communicated on the Awards website and across official Standard Bank communication platforms,” said Charangwa.

She said winners stand to receive recognition, networking opportunities, funding, business exposure, mentorship opportunities and other benefits associated with the Awards.

Shortlisted Finalists will be invited to attend the Awards Ceremony in Johannesburg in November.

Charangwa said targeted SME are those that meet the eligibility criteria such as annual turnover, employee size and operational footprint.

“Startups may apply provided they are formally registered and able to demonstrate measurable business activity, innovation and growth potential.,” said Charangwa.

She said applicants may be required to submit supporting documentation such as: Company registration documents; Financial information; Business profiles or pitch decks; Proof of operational presence; Any additional information requested by the judging panel.