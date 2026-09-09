Stanbic Bank Officially Opens Chiredzi Branch

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has officially opened its branch in Chiredzi, in the lowveld, signifying another milestone in the growth journey for the financial services institution.

The official opening of the branch also demonstrates Stanbic Bank’s confidence in Chiredzi, its people, its businesses and its future.

Stanbic Bank Chief Executive (CE), Solomon Nyanhongo said the Standard Bank Group subsidiary is pleased to open a new chapter in its relationship with the vibrant Chiredzi community driven by its purpose, “Zimbabwe is our home, we drive her growth”.

“It is our distinctive commitment to drive Zimbabwe’s growth, and we recognise Chiredzi as a strategic economic hub with strong agricultural, commercial and entrepreneurial potential,” said Nyanhongo.

He said Stanbic Bank has been encouraged by the warm reception, growing client support and strong business relationships, it has built ever since opening its doors to serving Chiredzi and its surrounding communities in September 2025.

Nyanhongo said Stanbic Bank is delighted to formally mark this significant milestone and reaffirm its commitment to being a long-term partner in the Chiredzi business ecosystem.

“We are here to support growth, unlock opportunities and contribute meaningfully to the success of this community. Our presence here reflects our devotion to bringing banking services closer to our clients,” said Nyanhongo.

He said Stanbic Bank understands that access to financial services matters adding that when individuals and businesses can conveniently access financial services, they are empowered to save, invest, trade and grow.

Nyanhongo said the Chiredzi branch was designed to offer modern, efficient and customer-centric banking. In addition to traditional banking services, clients have access to digital solutions that allow them to transact securely and conveniently anytime and anywhere.

He said financial inclusion remains a key priority for Stanbic Bank. To that end, Stanbic believes that everyone deserves access to trusted financial services regardless of location.

Nyanhongo said Stanbic Bank is proud that this investment contributes towards expanding economic participation and unlocking opportunities for communities across this region.

“We also acknowledge the vital role played by local businesses. From agriculture and agro-processing to retail, tourism and emerging enterprises, your success is important to us. Our team is ready to support your ambitions with tailored banking, financing and advisory solutions,” said Nyanhongo.

Stanbic Bank Head of Personal and Private Banking, Nelson Muhau said the institution is celebrating a significant milestone in its journey to bring world-class financial services closer to the people and businesses of Chiredzi and the surrounding communities.

Muhau said Stanbic Bank is proud to part of an amazing growth story of Chiredzi business community.

“This branch reflects Stanbic Bank’s commitment to deepening financial inclusion, supporting entrepreneurship, and providing convenient access to innovative banking solutions. We recognise the important role that Chiredzi plays in Zimbabwe’s agricultural, commercial and industrial landscape, and we are proud to strengthen our presence in this vibrant region,” said Muhau.

The Chiredzi branch complements Stanbic’s growing national footprint of 20 branches and 55 ATMs, while the branch’s 24-hour ATM and Cash Deposit Machine ensure that clients can access essential banking services whenever they need them, day or night.

He noted that the Chiredzi branch is a gateway to opportunities for individuals, families, SMEs and corporates seeking a trusted financial partner.

Muhau said Stanbic Bank was committed to helping its clients grow and prosper on the back of its digital solutions, expert advisory services and relationship-driven approach.

Chiredzi Chairperson, Councilor Jameson Charumbira said the official opening was a landmark event for the municipality.

Charumbira said Stanbic Bank’s decision to establish a presence in Chiredzi is a powerful vote of confidence in the economic trajectory of the lowveld town.

He said Chiredzi was the economic heartbeat of the lowveld, if not the province anchored by a thriving agricultural sector, robust commerce, flourishing SMEs and an ambitious hardworking community.

“For a town to sustain this level of growth, it requires strong financial pillars. The arrival of Stanbic bank complements in filling critical gaps, injecting fresh capital, fostering competition and providing our residents with the financial tools they need. From council’s perspective, we view Stanbic Bank not just as a financial institution, but also as a strategic development partner,” he said.

Charumbira said local authorities endeavour to provide the requisite infrastructure for continued sustainable operations of the business sector in Chiredzi.

He said Stanbic Bank’s presence was a catalyst for financial inclusion and development, which is one of the strong pillars of NDS2.