State Land Is Not for Sale by Anyone Other Than the State: Govt Warns on Urban Land Sales

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The Government has moved to clear the air on its role in the governance and administration of urban land amid growing concerns around illegal land sales, chaotic settlements and the rise of so-called land barons.

Speaking at a high-level breakfast meeting on Strengthening Land Governance in Zimbabwe, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Obert Jiri said the state remains the sole custodian of urban state land.

His remarks were delivered by Chenai Nheta senior official in the Ministry.

“Urban state land management policy which was introduced by government through the means of local government and public rights, is implementing this policy aimed at promoting sustainable urban development, improving living conditions and ensuring efficient land resource management,” said Jiri.

His comments come as authorities face increasing pressure to tighten control over urban land transactions and stop the mushrooming of informal settlements often linked to politically connected land syndicates.

Jiri said while his ministry manages agricultural land, urban land administration falls under the purview of the Ministry of Local Government — but only upon formal requisition.

“This change of land use is done for people who are holders of state tenure documents, not title deeds. State land is not for sale by anyone other than the state itself. Illegal sale of state land, even if it’s urban land and you are not the Minister or Ministry of Local Government or you are not the local authority, it is illegal to sell that land,” he said.

He clarified that state land — including urban land previously designated for agriculture — may be reallocated if deemed to be in the public interest.

“If it’s in the public interest the state is allowed to acquire. I don’t know if you understand me. If it’s in the public interest the state is allowed to acquire,” Jiri said pointing the legal authority of the government over land use changes.