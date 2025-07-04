Chivayo Gifts Jah Prayzah’s Wife a Luxury SUV in Birthday Tribute to Music Icon

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has once again made headlines — this time for gifting a brand-new luxury vehicle to the wife of celebrated musician Jah Prayzah as part of a lavish birthday tribute.

In a social media post, Chivayo praised Jah Prayzah not only for his musical legacy but also for his deep spiritual influence on fans across Zimbabwe and beyond.

The flamboyant businessman took the occasion of the artist’s birthday to announce an extravagant gesture — a 2024 Land Rover Defender 2.4 D, fully paid for, to be collected by Jah Prayzah’s wife from Exquisite Car Dealership.

“Over the years, we have seen great musicians whose voices have defined generations… but there has only been one musician whose music is not just about a good sound, but has a very deep spiritual meaning and connection. From humble beginnings in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, a young man has risen to become a global symbol of musical excellence……….. JAH PRAYZAH.” wrote Chivayo.

He went on to reflect on Jah Prayzah’s artistic impact referencing his signature hits such as Gochi Gochi, Tsviriyo, Jerusarema, Kutonga Kwaro and his recent offering Ndini Mukudzeyi, describing the music as both celebratory and consoling.

But in a twist that captured public attention, Chivayo shifted his focus from the star to his spouse, acknowledging her unseen yet vital role.

“As men, we often overlook the women who stand firmly behind us… As I celebrate the birthday of my favourite musician of all time, I take this opportunity to say thank you to Mai Mukombe, for taking good care of our national music legend and icon.”

He concluded by encouraging Jah Prayzah to accompany his wife to collect the vehicle, adding with a wink, “Take notes: Happy Wife, Happy Life!!!”