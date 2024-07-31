Stateless and Uninsured: The Challenges of Identity and Insurance Access in Zimbabwe

By Tendai Makaripe

For Nomsa Kadereka, a 20-year-old from Hopley, life has been a persistent struggle.

While her peers plan for bright futures, she remains uncertain and isolated.

Born in Zimbabwe to Mozambican parents who lacked identity documents, Nomsa is stateless, unrecognised by either Zimbabwe or Mozambique.

Her father passed away without securing a birth certificate for her, leaving her unable to obtain a national identity card.

This has barred her from sitting for public exams, participating in civic life, and accessing basic socio-economic rights.

Nomsa is also excluded from insurance products, leaving her vulnerable to financial losses from accidents or illnesses.

This leaves her exposed to the perils of this life which other people ordinarily protect themselves from.

Her story is replayed across many localities in the country where stateless people fail to access insurance products because they lack identification.

In Zimbabwe, as elsewhere, obtaining insurance products generally requires a valid form of identification, such as a national ID.

This is necessary for verifying identity, assessing risk, and complying with regulations.

However, this requirement marginalises stateless individuals, who lack legal citizenship or nationality in any country.

Stateless people, including many in Zimbabwe, cannot access life, health, or other insurance coverage.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimates that millions globally are stateless, with approximately one-third being children.

Post-independence in Zimbabwe, migrant workers and their descendants from neighbouring countries, initially brought by colonial authorities, faced challenges in acquiring citizenship. Additionally, the Gukurahundi massacres of the 1980s, which targeted the ethnic Ndebele population, resulted in loss of life, displacement, and destruction of identity documents.

“Survivors and their descendants often lack necessary documentation, such as death certificates, to prove nationality, leaving them stateless. This historical marginalisation has impacted their economic and social well-being,” said historian Aaron Muchatuta.

Many stateless individuals live in farming communities, where climate change poses significant risks.

Tobacco farming, in particular, is vulnerable to unpredictable weather, pests, and diseases.

“Agricultural insurance provides a safety net, compensating farmers for losses due to adverse events and helping stabilise their income,” said economist Benedict Marufu.

Risk management expert Innocent Tinarwo added, “Insurance protects farmers’ investments by ensuring a financial cushion in case of crop failure or reduced yield, supporting economic stability and farming continuity.”

Takunda Mwale, 32, from Rusape, shares Kadereka’s plight.

Born to Zambian migrants, he relies on tobacco farming but struggles without official identification. “Without an ID, I can’t access agricultural insurance, leaving my crops vulnerable to risks like bad weather or pests,” Mwale said.

He once tried to insure his crops through a friend but failed.

He also faces challenges selling his tobacco, as he can’t open a bank account, forcing him to rely on others to sell his produce and pay him in cash, which is often unreliable and unfair. This situation makes it difficult to support his family.

A study titled ‘We Are Like Stray Animals’ by Amnesty International highlights the severe restrictions faced by stateless people.

They are often unable to participate in the economy, access jobs, open bank accounts, buy homes, start businesses, or enter legally recognised marriages.

This exclusion leads to poverty, marginalisation, discrimination, disenfranchisement, and political exclusion.

During the launch of the 2024 Insurance and Pensions Journalists Mentorship Programmesponsored by the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) and Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC), IPEC Commissioner Grace Muradzikwa said: “Insurance and pensions are not just financial products; they are vital tools for risk management and financial stability. They provide a safety net that protects against unforeseen events and aids in recovery, rebuilding, and life after retirement.”

This underscores the vulnerability of stateless people, who, without access to insurance, face increased risks and an uncertain financial future.

This vulnerability extends to individuals like Elizabeth George, 48, from Hopley, who, due to her stateless status, cannot access health, life, or funeral insurance.

With a valid ID, she could secure life insurance to provide financial support for her dependents in the event of her death, covering living expenses, debts, and education costs.

However, she is ineligible for such coverage.

“I cannot plan for my children’s future, and they cannot plan adequately for their offspring because of our situation. My plea is to be recognised and given documentation so we can enjoy basic rights like others,” said George.

An insurance company general manager in Harare, who requested anonymity, explained that the absence of official identification documents significantly limits the ability of stateless individuals to access insurance products, as regulatory requirements mandate valid identification for underwriting and claims processing.

“This poses challenges for our company in verifying identity, assessing risk, and ensuring compliance with legal standards. As a result, many stateless individuals cannot obtain coverage, highlighting the need for more inclusive policies and innovative solutions,” he said, pointing out the systemic barriers stateless people face in accessing financial security.

Analysts recommend that the government take proactive steps to address statelessness by ensuring that all entitled individuals, including those born in Zimbabwe to foreign parents, have a clear path to citizenship.

Governance expert Tanaka Mandizvidza said: “Updating and clarifying citizenship laws to provide clear pathways for acquiring nationality is crucial. Such legal reforms are necessary for enabling their full integration into society, thereby enhancing their access to essential services and protecting their human rights.”

To further mitigate the exclusion of stateless individuals from insurance products, experts propose innovative solutions, such as community-based verification systems.

These systems would involve collaboration between insurance companies, community leaders, local agricultural cooperatives, and trusted organizations to verify the identity and residence of applicants.

Moses Matema, Head of Tandi’s Village F Agricultural Cooperative, noted that community-based verification systems leverage local knowledge and trust.

“This approach could include a local chief or village elder providing a letter or affidavit to confirm an individual’s identity and involvement in farming activities, thus enabling access to insurance and other critical services,” said Matema.

“This verification form is a practical substitute for official documents, enabling stateless individuals to access agricultural insurance. Through these community-based methods, insurance providers can effectively reach underserved populations, ensuring they receive the protection and support needed to sustain their livelihoods.”

Additionally, it helps build trust between the insurance providers and the communities they serve, which is crucial for the success and sustainability of such programs.

Norman Pinduka, a lecturer in the Department of International Relations and Diplomacy at Africa University, emphasised the need to address the root causes of statelessness.

“A proactive approach is required, focusing on prevention rather than cure. Stateless individuals should be issued temporary documents, similar to those given to refugees, to access essential services,” he said.

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defense, Home Affairs, Security Services, and War Veterans’ Affairs conducted public hearings to understand the experiences of stateless people. Contacted for comment regarding some of the proposed legislative measures to help the stateless to enjoy things like insurance products, the portfolio chairperson Albert Nguluvhe said: “We are compiling the report and recommendations, which will be presented in Parliament. It is not procedural to disclose these details before the official tabling.”

The hope remains that individuals like Kadereka and George will soon be recognised as citizens, granting them access to insurance products and other essential services, thereby allowing them to lead more secure and dignified lives.

