Ngezi Platinum Coach Chiragwi Apologises for Slapping Player

Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach Takesure Chiragwi has issued a public apology following a dramatic incident during Saturday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against Dynamos FC in which he slapped his own player Macdonald Makuwe during a heated moment on the touchline.

The altercation occurred in the 34th minute at Rufaro Stadium after Dynamos equalised through an own goal by Brooklyn Katumba.

Frustrated by what he claimed was a foul in the build-up to the goal, Chiragwi protested vehemently.

When Makuwe tried to calm him down, the coach lost his temper and lashed out.

The referee immediately sent him off, forcing him to watch the remainder of the match from the stands.

The shocking incident drew widespread condemnation from fans and football authorities, prompting Chiragwi to issue an apology on Sunday.

“I wish to sincerely and unreservedly apologise for my regrettable conduct during the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos FC.

“My actions on the touchline, which were broadcast live, were wholly inappropriate and unbecoming of a coach, leader, and representative of our game. I take full responsibility for my behaviour and the embarrassment it caused,” said Chiragwi

He also directed his apologies to Makuwe, acknowledging that no level of pressure or frustration could justify his reaction.

“I have since spoken to Macdonald Makuwe directly to apologise in person, and I am grateful for his understanding and forgiveness,” he said.

Chiragwi also apologised to Ngezi Platinum Stars, the Premier Soccer League (PSL), ZIFA and the entire football community for what he described as conduct “far below the standards expected of a national team coach.”

In an unprecedented move, Chiragwi announced that he would step aside from his national team duties with the Zimbabwe Warriors ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers to allow disciplinary processes to proceed without interference.

“I will cooperate fully with the investigations by the PSL and any other relevant bodies,” he added. I accept that accountability is part of leadership, and I will abide by whatever outcome or sanction is deemed appropriate,” said Chiragwi

The Ngezi mentor vowed to learn from the incident and rebuild the trust of players, fans, and the football fraternity. “Football is about respect, unity, and discipline values that I temporarily lost sight of. I will work tirelessly to ensure this mistake does not define who I am,” he said