Suspended Harare Town Clerk Back In Court Next Month

The criminal abuse of office trial for suspended City of Harare Town Clerk Hosiah Abraham Chisango has been deferred to next month due to the unavailability of trial magistrate Noel Mupeiwa.

Magistrate Mupeiwa is said to have been deployed to Chipinge but will return to complete all the cases that he has been presiding over.

Chisango is facing criminal abuse of office charges after he allegedly acted inconsistent with his duties by showing disfavour to complainant Georgios Katsimberis by claiming that he had built a show house on stand 9 of 21 on consolidated stand number 19559 of 19828 Harare Township corner Teviotdale and Whitwell road, Borrowdale Harare without approved plan while favouring Pokugara Properties (PVT) Ltd in a dispute between complainant Georgios Katsimberis and Pokugara Properties (Pvt) Ltd during the period extending from July 2018 to September 2018, he being a public officer.

The show house was eventually demolished without a court order and this has seen some officials from the City of Harare and Pokugara Properties summoned before the Harare Magistrate courts facing charges of malicious damage to property.

He is represented by Alec Muchadehama of Mbidzo, Muchadehama and Makoni legal practitioners and will to court return for continuation of trial on April 13 2022.

The state is represented by Zivanai Macharaga from the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU).