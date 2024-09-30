The Genocide in Gaza; lessons for African Media

By Tendai Makaripe

The tragic and deliberate targeting of journalists in Gaza has sent shockwaves across the world, underscoring the vulnerability of the press in conflict zones.

Wael al-Dahdouh, Al Jazeera’s bureau chief in Gaza, exemplifies this tragic reality.

In October 2023, Wael’s wife, daughter, son, and grandson were killed by an Israeli airstrike while taking refuge in a relative’s home.

Just two months later, another airstrike left Wael wounded and claimed the life of his colleague, Samer Abudaqa.

The violence did not end there: Wael’s son, Hamza, also a journalist, and his colleague Mustafa Thuraya, a video stringer for AFP, were killed while documenting the aftermath of yet another airstrike in southern Gaza.

“The pain is unbearable. I lost my family in such a brutal manner. As journalists, we take risks, but you never expect to lose your loved ones like this. It’s something you can never prepare for,” Wael told Al Jazeera.

Wael’s story is one of many, with over 174 journalists having lost their lives during the ongoing conflict, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The reality that journalists are targeted by the Israel Defense Forces despite being marked with “press” on their jackets and helmets, has sparked international outrage.

Human rights organisations and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) have condemned these deliberate acts, calling them violations of International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

“This suggests a deliberate strategy by Israeli forces to obstruct the media and silence critical reporting. In times of conflict, the right to information is a survival right on which the very lives of civilians depend, and journalists play an indispensable role as vital sources of information, human rights defenders, and witnesses to atrocities,” read the OHCHR statement in part.

These atrocities in Gaza offer a crucial lesson for African media and Zimbabwean journalists in particular: press freedom is fragile, especially in conflict zones, and proactive measures are necessary to protect it. As more journalists come under threat worldwide, African journalists must rise to defend their freedom and safety, not just through condemnation but through concrete actions.

But while the world watches, the question remains: What can African media houses and journalists learn from the deadly challenges their Gaza counterparts face?

The Fragility of Press Freedom in Conflict Zones

IHL, particularly Article 79 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions, explicitly protects journalists in conflict zones by classifying them as civilians unless they actively participate in hostilities. However, the situation in Gaza reveals that these legal protections are largely unenforced, raising serious concerns about the efficacy of these international frameworks.

“Despite these protections, Gaza remains one of the deadliest regions for journalists,” said media, conflict, peace, and governance researcher Lazarus Sauti.

The 2023 Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) noted a record number of violations against journalists, particularly in conflict zones like Gaza.

These violations go beyond the battlefield—press freedom itself becomes a casualty of war.

Zimbabwean and African media must take note.

While African journalists may not currently face the same level of immediate danger as their counterparts in Gaza, press freedom on the continent remains under threat from repressive regimes and conflict zones. “The Gaza experience demonstrates that once journalists are silenced, a media vacuum is created, leaving society devoid of critical information, and allowing those in power to manipulate narratives unchallenged,” said media and political relations scholar Gibson Nyikadzino.

“Regards Gaza, African journalism is just an appendage of those driving narratives. In the theatre of war, whether military, economic or ideological, press freedom is the biggest casualty. It starts small, with the killing or murder of journalists, then the banning of television channels like Aljazeera and determining who covers war and from what perspective.”

His assertion that African journalism has become an “appendage” to global narratives highlights the economic and ideological inadequacies of African media to influence and shape its discourse on global conflicts. This is a dangerous precedent, and African journalists must rise above this passive role.”

The Need for Proactive Solidarity

While organizations such as the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) and the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) have rightly condemned the attacks on journalists in Gaza, condemnation alone is not enough.

African media must move from rhetoric to proactive defense of press freedom.

“Condemnation is a necessary first step, but it’s not enough,” said media expert and law student Mlondolozi Ndlovu.

“A media vacuum, where journalists are silenced or flee out of fear, deprives society of critical information. Without access to the truth, democracy erodes, and accountability crumbles. African media must move from rhetoric to proactive defense of press freedom. This means establishing systems and networks that go beyond issuing statements of support.”

The chairperson of Shoulder to Shoulder with Palestine in Zimbabwe Henry Ngara, concurs with Ndlovu further arguing for the creation of regional safety networks that monitor, report, and respond to threats against the press.

“African media houses should collaborate to form safety networks that protect their journalists,” he said. “This includes everything from providing safety training for journalists in conflict zones to establishing extraction protocols when the situation becomes too dangerous.”

Moreover, establishing partnerships with global press freedom organisations such as the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) is essential.

These partnerships can provide African media with the political backing and practical resources—such as safety equipment and hostile environment training—necessary for journalists working in dangerous contexts.

Through these international relationships, African journalists can amplify their voices on the global stage, drawing attention to both their struggles and the plight of their peers in Gaza.

The Role of Regional Bodies: Press Freedom as a Security Issue

The African Union (AU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) must also play a prominent role in safeguarding press freedom.

These bodies have long focused on peace and security mandates, but rarely has press freedom been considered part of that equation.

The targeting of journalists in conflict zones should prompt these institutions to adopt resolutions that go beyond condemning violence.

They must develop enforceable mechanisms to monitor and report press freedom violations, creating actionable protocols that member states are compelled to follow.

“These organisations must prioritise press freedom as part of their peace and security mandates,” said the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Institute of Diplomacy Vova Abednigo Chikanda.

“This is not just about condemning attacks on journalists but creating actionable protocols that member states are compelled to follow.”

Chikanda advocates for the creation of a regional charter on press protection.

“African journalists can lobby for the establishment of a regional charter on press protection,” he explained. This charter should outline specific protocols for governments to follow to protect journalists in conflict zones. It would also create a framework for holding governments accountable for violations against the press.”

The national chairperson of the Palestinian Solidarity Council in Zimbabwe Kwanisai Mafa added that violence against journalists is often part of a wider strategy to suppress dissent and manipulate information during conflicts.

“African media should actively investigate and expose these underlying power dynamics. Joint investigative initiatives between African and Palestinian journalists could help expose the forces that fuel violence against the press, showing how oppressive regimes use war to silence critical voices,” he said.

He added that journalists on the continent should also push for the creation of an African Journalist Protection Fund, which would provide financial and legal support to reporters under threat.

This fund could help cover the costs of legal battles, safety gear, and emergency evacuations, ensuring that journalists are not left vulnerable in times of crisis.

Collaborative Investigations

Joint investigative initiatives between African and Palestinian journalists could serve as another powerful tool to expose the underlying power dynamics fuelling the violence against the press.

By working together, these journalists can bring global attention to how oppressive regimes use war and conflict to silence critical voices.

In doing so, they promote human rights protection in conflict zones.

African journalists must recognise the gravity of the situation, stop waiting for external validation, and take proactive steps to defend the sanctity of press freedom within and beyond their borders.

Words of condemnation must give way to concrete actions—whether through the formation of safety networks, the creation of journalist protection funds, or collaborations with international bodies.

For Zimbabwean and African media, the lesson is clear: the future of press freedom depends on our ability to act today.

If we do not defend it now, we risk losing it when we need it the most.

