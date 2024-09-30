ZimAfro T10 Cricket comes again to Zimbabwe.…the yearly tournament expected to reach over 500 million people

The ZimAfro T10 Cricket has once again come to Zimbabwe bringing a fast-paced and entertaining format that has so far attracted global attention while also positioning the country’s international brand.

This is now a yearly event which is a brainchild of billionaire, Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, the owner of T10 Global Sports, working with Paul Tungwarara, the chairperson of the Zimbabwe T10 franchise.

Under the T10 Cricket, over 500 million people across the globe have an opportunity to enjoy the matches.

“It is played live and also viewed live by over 100 countries. Over 500 million people stand a chance to enjoy the matches putting Zimbabwe on the global map,” Tungwarara said in an interview.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was the guest of honour at the official closing ceremony of the second edition of the ZimAfro T10 tournament at Harare Sports Club this Sunday evening emphasized the government’s thrust in promoting public-private partnerships in the development of sport in the country.

The tournament ended on Sunday evening at Harare Sports Club with the Joburg Bangla Tigers winning the tournament.

The tournament, launched last year in Zimbabwe, sees international cricket stars from all over the world converge in Zimbabwe for the week-long event.

The closing ceremony saw President Mnangagwa hand over the winner’s trophy to the victorious Joburg Bangla Tigers.

Player of The Tournament and Zimbabwe Cricket poster boy, Sikander Raza presented the President with a signed official T10 winning shirt.

Tungwarara is also a local businessman who has been instrumental in driving various people centred projects under the government’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1). The projects include the Cybercity project in Mt Hampden, the popular national borehole drilling project among others.

He also recently completed the state-of-the-art construction of the State House perimeter wall while he has also been instrumental in the setting up of village business units across the country.

Tungwarara who is also a Special Investments Presidential Adviser recently implored Zimbabweans in the diaspora to invest back home to boost the confidence of foreign investors to also invest in this country.

He was awarded the Overall Investor Award at the Africa Investment Leaders Forum and Awards recently.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

