The Master Builder and the Maestro: Mandla Ndebele’s Symphonic Execution of the WestProp Vision

Every vision has a parent. But it takes a community to bring that vision to life. And to make it resonate globally.

Music offers the perfect metaphor: every chart-topper may have a brilliant lead voice, but it soars only because of the instruments, men and women behind it.

At WestProp, Ken Sharpe is the maestro, orchestrating a bold vision for Zimbabwe: communities where people live, work, shop, and play, built on the audacious goal of laying one billion bricks by 2050. Yet even the grandest symphony needs a conductor to bring the score to life.

That is where Mandla Ndebele, Chief Projects Officer, takes the stage. If Sharpe is the composer, Ndebele is the master arranger. The strategist who transforms vision into reality, ensuring every brick laid resonates with purpose and progress.

Ndebele thrives where the dust rises. His stage is the construction site, his instruments are logistics, engineering oversight, and supply chains.

Every brick laid in Pomona City, every tower rising at Millennium Heights, every road paved toward The Hills Luxury Lifestyle Estate carries his imprint.

He is the steady hand that keeps the rhythm, ensuring WestProp’s projects meet global standards and land on time.

For years, Mandla Ndebele has showcased his talent in Harare, helping turn the “Dubai in Harare” vision into reality.

Today, he carries an even greater challenge. The audacious task of extending that vision across Zimbabwe, transforming it into a nationwide blueprint for modern urban living.

What makes Ndebele stand out is not ego but harmony.

He does not seek to rewrite the melody. He perfects it.

His brilliance lies in execution, in supporting the vision and empowering the team around him.

For him, success is collective: the engineers, contractors, and executives all playing their part in WestProp’s corporate symphony.

In his own words he says: “I am a team player.

I wait for my turn and execute as per instruction of the maestro”.

Together, Sharpe and Ndebele prove that building a future-proof Zimbabwe is not a solo act.

It is a tightly choreographed performance. Vision and execution in perfect sync. And with Ndebele conducting on the ground, the music never misses a beat.

“I am responsible for project strategy, planning, procurement, construction delivery, compliance, and stakeholder engagement across a multi-billion-dollar development portfolio,” he says with the confidence of team player in tune.

His expertise covers the full project lifecycle, from land acquisition and master planning through financing, execution, regulatory compliance, and operational handover. Ndebele

“My passion resides in sustainable urban growth, affordable housing delivery, infrastructure-led development, and the transformation of African cities through innovative real estate solutions”.

Ndebele is particularly interested in leveraging technology, artificial intelligence, and modern construction methodologies to improve project efficiency and unlock new opportunities within the built environment.

Beyond his corporate responsibilities, he actively contributes to discussions on property investment, urban planning, housing delivery, infrastructure development, and economic growth.

His leadership philosophy is centered on execution excellence, long-term value creation, and building developments that positively impact communities and future generations.

Ndebele’s contribution has not gone unnoticed by WestProp’s “band leader,” chief executive Mr Sharpe, who describes him as one of the company’s greatest assets.

“Behind every vision and every success is a strong team. It is never about the individual. It is always about the team that supports the leader. Mandla has grown enormously

over the years, and what I admire most is his loyalty. He puts the company first, and his efforts always exceed his capacity.”

“If he feels he is lacking in one area, he pushes harder. That is what makes him a fighter. He never says no to a challenge. He is the kind of person you can rely on.”

Mr Sharpe says Mandla has been instrumental in delivering “our customer‑centric vision. He goes beyond what the customer expects and follows through on projects from conception to execution. His skills shine not only at the front face of the organisation but also in the back office, where he has worked with me to shape the future vision and pipeline of what is to come.”

Yet Ndebele’s impact extends beyond the frontlines.

His influence is equally felt in the back office, where he collaborates with Sharpe to shape the company’s future pipeline and strategic vision.

“His skills shine not only at the front face of the organisation but also in the planning side, where he has worked with me to develop the future vision of what is to come,” Sharpe adds.

In the grand orchestra of WestProp, Ndebele plays both the bold soloist and the steady rhythm section—driving execution while harmonising with leadership to compose the company’s next chapter.