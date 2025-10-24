Three Killed, 18 Injured in Harare–Mutare Road Crash

Three people have died and 18 others were injured in a head-on collision along the Harare–Mutare Highway, police have confirmed.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) the accident occurred yesterday at the 135-kilometre peg of the busy highway.

Police said a Nissan Caravan kombi travelling towards Mutare with 19 passengers on board collided head-on with a Toyota Mark II which was heading in the opposite direction.

The Toyota had no passengers.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 23/10/25 where three people were killed while 18 others were injured at the 135-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road,” police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in a statement.

He said the bodies of the deceased were taken to Rusape General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured were admitted to the same hospital for treatment.

The Harare–Mutare Road, one of the busiest routes linking the capital to the eastern border city has recorded several fatal crashes in recent years often blamed on speeding and reckless driving.