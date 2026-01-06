Zimdancehall Musician Shinsoman detained in Harare



Zimdancehall musician Tinashe Romeo Antony popularly known as Shinsoman is reportedly being detained at Harare Central Police Station for an alleged violation of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act (MASCA).

Details surrounding the alleged offence remain unclear.

Police have not yet released an official statement and efforts to establish the exact nature of the charge were unsuccessful at the time of publication.

However, sources familiar with the matter told this publication that Antony was arrested by officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Drugs and Narcotics Unit.

The Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act regulates the manufacture, distribution, possession and use of medicines and controlled substances in Zimbabwe.

Offences under the Act can range from unlawful possession to illegal trading of regulated substances though it remains unknown which provision Shinsoman is alleged to have contravened.