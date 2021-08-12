Top 50 Successful Value Creation Challenge Winners Announced 

The top 50 list of successful candidates who took part in the Eight2Five Innovation Hub powered by Old Mutual in partnership with the British Council has been announced.

The list has prominent names like comedian Prosper Ngomashi also known as Comic Pastor and Trish Hakata.

Businesses and start-ups that provide innovative and sustainable solutions to socio-economic and environmental challenges were invited to apply with applicants ranging from the fields of Content Creation, Climate Action and Young and Funky.

The top 50 will, therefore, proceed to the next round.

“After going through a rigorous selection process, it is with great pleasure that we announce the top 50 contestants for the Value Creation Challenge 2021 edition.

After reviewing several applications, we have identified the most innovative and compelling to proceed to the next stage,” reads a statement.

The list is as follows in alphabetical order:

Bheta Derby

Chakwizira Elvis

Chekera Evangelista

Chibanda Gladys

Chifamba Nathan

Chiguvi Tavonga

Chikomo Chipo

Chikwereti Tafadzwa

Chitepo Talent

Chitongo Rogen

Chiwambo Thomas

Chizhengeni Davidzo

Dube Dumoluhle

Dube Nkosikhona

Fire Blessing

Goronga Richard

Gwenzi Respect

Hakata Trish

Jongwe Desire

Kachere Willard

Kadzviti Bruce

Kawanzaruwa Aurra

Khumalo Gilmore

Magara Alfred

Makoni Ruddy

Makuyana Einstein

Manyonga Praise

Manyonga Tinashe

Maphosa Ngonidzashe

Matte Tichaona

Mavengere Addi

Mkhuntho Justin

Mpofu Victor

Muchenje Gladmore

Munengwa Ignatius

Mutsau Andrew

Ndhlovu Bezel

Ndhlovu Blessings

Ndhlovu Msindazwe

Ndlovu Langelihle

Nemhara Simbarashe

Ngomashi Prosper

Nyangani Leroy

Nyapokoto Clive

Nyaruwanga Tinashe

Paradzai Nyasha

Ruwona Gary

Ruzvidzo Mufaro

Venables Natasha

Zishiri Tapiwa

About Eight2Five Innovation Hub

Eight2Five is an Innovative Hub that partners with entrepreneurs to achieve a shared vision of solving real-world and business problems through technology. The VCC is their initiative established to support young people in transforming business practices through digital solutions,