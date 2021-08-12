fbpx

Top 50 Successful Value Creation Challenge Winners Announced 

By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

The top 50 list of successful candidates who took part in the Eight2Five Innovation Hub powered by Old Mutual in partnership with the British Council has been announced.

The list has prominent names like comedian Prosper Ngomashi also known as Comic Pastor and Trish Hakata.

Businesses and start-ups that provide innovative and sustainable solutions to socio-economic and environmental challenges were invited to apply with applicants ranging from the fields of Content Creation, Climate Action and Young and Funky.

The top 50 will, therefore, proceed to the next round.

“After going through a rigorous selection process, it is with great pleasure that we announce the top 50 contestants for the Value Creation Challenge 2021 edition.

After reviewing several applications, we have identified the most innovative and compelling to proceed to the next stage,” reads a statement.

The list is as follows in alphabetical order:

Bheta                    Derby

Chakwizira          Elvis

Chekera               Evangelista

Chibanda             Gladys

Chifamba             Nathan

Chiguvi                 Tavonga

Chikomo              Chipo

Chikwereti          Tafadzwa

Chitepo                Talent

Chitongo              Rogen

Chiwambo          Thomas

Chizhengeni       Davidzo

Dube                   Dumoluhle

Dube                   Nkosikhona

Fire                      Blessing

Goronga             Richard

Gwenzi                 Respect

 

Hakata                  Trish

Jongwe                Desire

Kachere               Willard

Kadzviti                Bruce

Kawanzaruwa   Aurra

Khumalo              Gilmore

Magara                 Alfred

Makoni                 Ruddy

Makuyana          Einstein

Manyonga          Praise

Manyonga          Tinashe

Maphosa             Ngonidzashe

Matte                   Tichaona

Mavengere        Addi

Mkhuntho          Justin

Mpofu                  Victor

Muchenje           Gladmore

 

Munengwa         Ignatius

Mutsau                Andrew

Ndhlovu               Bezel

Ndhlovu              Blessings

Ndhlovu               Msindazwe

Ndlovu                 Langelihle

Nemhara             Simbarashe

Ngomashi            Prosper

Nyangani             Leroy

Nyapokoto         Clive

Nyaruwanga      Tinashe

Paradzai               Nyasha

Ruwona               Gary

Ruzvidzo              Mufaro

Venables             Natasha

Zishiri                    Tapiwa

About Eight2Five Innovation Hub

Eight2Five is an Innovative Hub that partners with entrepreneurs to achieve a shared vision of solving real-world and business problems through technology. The VCC is their initiative established to support young people in transforming business practices through digital solutions,

 

