Top 50 Successful Value Creation Challenge Winners Announced 

The top 50 list of successful candidates who took part in the Eight2Five Innovation Hub powered by Old Mutual in partnership with the British Council has been announced.
The list has prominent names like comedian Prosper Ngomashi also known as Comic Pastor and Trish Hakata.
Businesses and start-ups that provide innovative and sustainable solutions to socio-economic and environmental challenges were invited to apply with applicants ranging from the fields of Content Creation, Climate Action and Young and Funky.
The top 50 will, therefore, proceed to the next round.
“After going through a rigorous selection process, it is with great pleasure that we announce the top 50 contestants for the Value Creation Challenge 2021 edition.
After reviewing several applications, we have identified the most innovative and compelling to proceed to the next stage,” reads a statement.
The list is as follows in alphabetical order:
Bheta Derby
Chakwizira Elvis
Chekera Evangelista
Chibanda Gladys
Chifamba Nathan
Chiguvi Tavonga
Chikomo Chipo
Chikwereti Tafadzwa
Chitepo Talent
Chitongo Rogen
Chiwambo Thomas
Chizhengeni Davidzo
Dube Dumoluhle
Dube Nkosikhona
Fire Blessing
Goronga Richard
Gwenzi Respect
Hakata Trish
Jongwe Desire
Kachere Willard
Kadzviti Bruce
Kawanzaruwa Aurra
Khumalo Gilmore
Magara Alfred
Makoni Ruddy
Makuyana Einstein
Manyonga Praise
Manyonga Tinashe
Maphosa Ngonidzashe
Matte Tichaona
Mavengere Addi
Mkhuntho Justin
Mpofu Victor
Muchenje Gladmore
Munengwa Ignatius
Mutsau Andrew
Ndhlovu Bezel
Ndhlovu Blessings
Ndhlovu Msindazwe
Ndlovu Langelihle
Nemhara Simbarashe
Ngomashi Prosper
Nyangani Leroy
Nyapokoto Clive
Nyaruwanga Tinashe
Paradzai Nyasha
Ruwona Gary
Ruzvidzo Mufaro
Venables Natasha
Zishiri Tapiwa
About Eight2Five Innovation Hub
Eight2Five is an Innovative Hub that partners with entrepreneurs to achieve a shared vision of solving real-world and business problems through technology. The VCC is their initiative established to support young people in transforming business practices through digital solutions,