Remain Vanguards Of The National Clean Up Programme, Local Authorities Urged

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has called for capital injection into solid waste management for the nation to achieve a safer, cleaner and beautiful environment.

The First Lady who is the country’s patron for environment made the remarks in Nyabira during the National Clean-up Day last week.

She said it is her desire to see every citizen religiously observing the clean-up for the safety of the general public and sustainability of the environment.

“I challenge all sectors of our economy to put in place strategies for sustaining this programme through adopting and adapting best waste management practices as we start the new year, institutions, businesses and individuals can also put additional resources and assist local authorities in maintaining clean environments as part of their corporate social responsibility,” she said.

The First Lady added that, waste continues to accumulate at undesignated places and even in places that have been cleaned before and this has negative impacts on people’s lives, such impacts include health hazards, air quality and loss of aesthetic value of the country’s environment.

She also urged local authorities to take the lead and remain the vanguard of the national clean up programme, ensuring that their waste management strategies resonated well with the dynamic and fast-changing waste management practices and religiously adopt to meet present and future.

“There is no reason for maintaining strategies which were working when populations and waste streams were low, our society has changed due to modernization and industrialization, hence we now have more urban dwellers and waste streams.

“It is time to rethink our waste management strategies and establish cost-effective models that are efficient and sustainable, l call upon all citizens to adopt and implement sound waste management strategies taking on board what works best for our different areas,” she said.

The First Lady implored local authorities such as Zvimba Rural District Council and various organisations to have their annual waste management plans in place ready for implementation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

