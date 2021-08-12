Authorities Summon Students Over Unsanctioned Gathering

Authorities at Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) have hauled five students to appear before a disciplinary committee answering to charges of misconduct after they allegedly organised an unsanctioned gathering at the campus.

The five namely Pension Maputeya, Calvin Muvheyi, Maurice Magodi, Blessing Bvunzawabaya and Rutendo Chirume will appear before the disciplinary committee on 17 August 2021 at Herbert Chitepo Law School in Masvingo province after they were accused of acting in a manner that was harmful to the university’s interests and allegedly violated the university’s rules and regulations as well as some measures put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Initially, the mater had been scheduled to be heard on 2 August 2021, but the students’ lawyer Martin Mureri of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights argued that most of the students were not served with the requisite papers outlining their alleged offences as they were out of Masvingo province and proceedings could also not commence since intercity travel was banned by government through a Level 4 National Lockdown imposed in June and which has since been extended.

According to a charge sheet prepared by GZU authorities, Maputeya, Muvheyi, Magodi, Bvunzawabaya and Chirume allegedly convened an unsanctioned gathering on 29 June 2021 at GZU at Mashava campus and started singing causing disruption to the university activities.

Authorities charge that the students contravened Ordinance No. 2 of GZU and also contravened Section 3(3.1.4 of the Ordinance No. 2 of Great Zimbabwe University Student Conduct and Discipline 2004 and Section 27(1)(i) of Great Zimbabwe University (Act 11 of 2002), which prohibits students from engaging in any conduct whether on or off campus which is or is reasonably likely to be harmful to the interests of the university, members of the university staff or students.