Transforming Futures Through Financial Education

Old Mutual joined the global community in celebrating the 10th anniversary of Global Money Week from 21 – 27 March 2022.Global Money Week is an annual global awareness campaign aimed at financially equipping young people from an early age to make smart financial decisions for a brighter future. This year’s edition ran with the theme, “Build your future, Be smart about money.

“Old Mutual values financial education, and that is why we believe this year’s Global Money Week’s theme, “Build the Future, Be Smart About Money” buttresses our continued goal to make financial impressions that last for generations. This resonates with one of our key Responsible Business pillars of financial education and financial inclusion.” – said Lillian Mbayiwa, Group Head of Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability.

“We continue to host financial literacy programs through our flagship financial literacy programs ‘On the Money’ and ‘Piggy Bank’ initiatives. The programs aim to equip communities including young people with financial skills and knowledge as well as instil attitudes and promote behaviours necessary for sound financial decisions and financial independence.”

To date, close to 50,000 people have gone through the program, through Face-to-Face engagements. The training has been free of charge to schools, corporates, and SMEs. The “On the Money” program uses an easy and integrated approach guided by the unique characteristics of the Africa’s Big Five animals to illustrate how to spend, save and invest money. This gives young people a good understanding of money-related issues, new skills to manage money and a variety of reminders to help them maintain the new and healthy financial behaviours.

The “Piggy Bank” program starts from the grassroots, capacitating children in primary schools with financial literacy skills at a tender age. Old Mutual has created fun and practical ways for school children to engage with money while helping lift their skills and confidence to make good decisions with money.

“At Old Mutual we value long-term relationships, and we will continue to capacitate young people through radio programs, webinars, digital content, and training sessions beyond the Global Money Week celebrations. Our aim is to ensure that all young people from all levels of society are reached and improve their financial wellness.”

