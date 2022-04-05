NBS Recognizes Phenomenal Woman

The National Building Society (NBS) Monday handed over an electric wheelchair to Chipo Muchegwa and multimedia equipment for Sinikiwe Kademaunga as part of giving back to society.

The recipients, both with disabilities, have been excelling in their respective trades with Muchegwa being a rising Afro-Jazz musician while Kademaunga is a renowned motivational speaker.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, NBS Head of Marketing, Mildret Kujinga said the idea to give back to the two enterprising women was borne at the High Tea event held in commemoration of Women’s Month in March.

“I’m excited to inform you that our #breakthebias High Tea has yielded great results. As a society, we pride ourselves on empowering people and giving back to the communities in which we operate and today is a testament to that,” Kujinga said.

In response, Kademaunga said paid homage to NBS saying the gesture will enhance her career, which has been blighted by challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just want to thank NBS for this wonderful gesture. . I have been in this career for four years now, it has been difficult especially when the pandemic came. We had to do everything online and I didn’t have the right equipment to do my job.

“So what you have done is you have really empowered me, I feel so happy and I’m looking forward to this journey we have started and I look forward to growing with you. I want to fly high and spread my wings. I look forward to growing my youtube channel which has just reached 10 000 subscribers, so I want to work so hard,” Kademaunga said.

Muchegwa said the wheelchair donation is a dream come true as she has always wanted to be mobile when doing her work.

“I feel honoured, I feel happy because I have been wanting this electric wheelchair for a long time now. it was my wish to have an electric wheelchair. now I can go wherever I want to go without someone else’s assistance. i feel happy,” she said.

Kujinga encouraged the two women to continue being beacons of light to communities.

“To Chipo and Sinikiwe, may you continue to shine in different spheres of influence because what you do for yourselves alone dies with you, but what you do for others, help to motivate and inspire them to achieve their goals, dreams and empower those around you,:” she noted..

Additionally, Kujinga said the society has mortgage products for women where concessionary rates and flexible mortgage terms and conditions are being offered.

Further to this, Kijinga added, the society has affordable loans and advisory services for businesses of all sizes in an effort to incubate and accelerate women-run enterprises.