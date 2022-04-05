The Benefits Of Eating In Season

Maintaining a healthy diet can be confusing and laborious. Every other day new theories are published on screens, in newspapers and on blogs around the latest dietary trends and quickest ways to trim a few centimeters. It’s no surprise then that a lot of consumers end up with a very mixed message when it comes to how exactly to ensure they are maintaining a healthy, nutritious diet – or the surprising benefits of doing so. The benefits go beyond just the individual – eating healthily can also positively impact the environment and economy in the long run.

With the first seasonal change of 2022 upon us, below are a few tips and insights from Andre Redinger, Founder of Millhouse International, to ensure that you make the most of your dietary intake this autumn while also inadvertently contributing to the local community and economy.

Eating in season is healthier

Surprisingly, eating fruits and vegetables that are local means that you are automatically consuming produce that has higher nutritional value. It will also taste better! This is because, when foods are grown out of season, they are not able to follow natural ripening rhythms. Because of this, manufacturers and farmers often use ripening agents such as chemicals and gasses. The long distances the fruit, vegetables and other seasonal foods need to travel also significantly impacts the nutritional value.

It’s easier on the pocket

Eating produce that is readily available and in season can ease your spending as well. This is because in season, local produce is a lot cheaper – saving many individuals, particularly those who cannot afford a vast variety of produce, a lot of money in the long run.

You will be supporting local

Besides the benefits to your health and spending, eating in season will allow you to support local farmers and manufacturers, who have worked hard to harvest their crops in time. Supporting local farmers and SMEs in the space will in the long run ensure that you are not only healthier but also that the local economy thrives.

Eat fortified foods

More often than not, particularly in underserved communities who lack access to fresh produce, not many options exist to fresh, nutritional foods. One way of ensuring that you still get an adequate nutritional intake daily is to purchase food that is fortified with the correct vitamins and micronutrients. This will ensure that you maintain a healthy, nutritious intake from day to day.

The global pandemic has made everybody more conscious about their overall health.Eating locally and in season will go a long way in ensuring that a varied, nutritional local diet is sustained. It will also ensure that the local industry continues to thrive.