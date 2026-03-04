Treasury Pledges Fresh Support for Tobacco Sector

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

Finance Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube has pledged continued government backing for the country’s tobacco industry describing it as central to economic stability and rural livelihoods.

Speaking at the official opening of the 2026 Tobacco Marketing Season in Harare, Prof. Ncube said the sector remained one of the country’s leading foreign currency earners and a key driver of rural industrialisation.

“The tobacco value chain plays a pivotal role in our economy, contributing significantly to export receipts, employment creation and household incomes,” he said.

Prof Ncube said the government would maintain policies aimed at ensuring macroeconomic stability, currency predictability and access to affordable financing for farmers.

He also called for greater investment in modern farming methods, climate-smart agriculture and irrigation infrastructure to shield production from erratic weather patterns.

The Minister urged industry players to adopt sustainable practices to protect the environment and secure the crop’s long-term viability.

The ceremony was presided over by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Anxious Masuka who emphasised the strategic importance of tobacco to national development.

“We want also to ensure that we capacitate the institutions that assist us to transform this industry, so we also want to create a policy and a regulatory environment that is conducive for every value chain actor,” he said.

He added that merchants and buyers must ensure fairness within the value chain so that farmers receive appropriate returns for their efforts.

The tobacco industry has recorded steady growth in recent years, reinforcing its position as one of the country’s top export sectors as authorities pursue their goal of attaining upper-middle-income status by 2030.